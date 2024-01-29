Swamp Rabbits Acquire Benito Posa from Fort Wayne
January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie forward Benito Posa has been acquired in a trade with the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for cash considerations.
Posa comes to the Swamp Rabbits having played the first three games of his professional career with the Komets, making his debut against Norfolk on December 29, 2023. The 6'1", 190-pound forward turned professional after starting this season in the NCAA with Lake Superior State University, appearing in four games with the Lakers.
A native of Grand Blanc, Mich., Posa, 25, skated in 77 career games with Lake Superior State over four years, notching a dozen goals and 26 points while winning the 2021 WCHA Championship. Prior to playing in college, he played three seasons of junior hockey with the NAHL's Austin Bruins and the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, Central Illinois Flying Aces, Green Bay Gamblers, and Des Moines Buccaneers. He is the son of former Chicago Blackhawk and former NHL scout Victor Posa, and brother of former ECHLer and 2019 SPHL Champion Savero "Sam" Posa, who is also on the coaching staff of the OHL's Flint Firebirds.
The Swamp Rabbits head back home for a "three-in-three" against three different opponents, beginning with the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop for Friday, February 2nd, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.
