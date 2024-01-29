K-Wings' Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the ECHL named goaltender Hunter Vorva the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 22-28.
Vorva went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .975 in two appearances last week.
The 28-year-old turned aside 36 shots in a 5-1 win at Toledo on Saturday and made 42 saves in a 4-1 victory against Indy on Sunday.
A native of Kalamazoo, Vorva has appeared in 12 games for the K-Wings this season going 6-5-0 with two shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.
In 40 career appearances with Kalamazoo Vorva has gone 19-14-3 with three shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He has seen action in 35 career games with Huntsville of the SPHL where he went 22-10-2 with three shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928. He was named SPHL Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22.
Before turning pro, Vorva spent five seasons playing college hockey with Aurora University, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Marian University.
Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Iowa Heartlanders (16-19-5-1) for Black Heritage Celebration Night at Wings Event Center.
