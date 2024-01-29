James Henry Relieved of Duties as Royals' Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations

January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that James Henry has been relieved of his duties as the team's Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Jason Binkley who has served as the Royals' assistant coach since October of 2022, will serve as the team's interim head coach.

Royals' Team President David Farrar stated, "We thank James for his service with the team, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.