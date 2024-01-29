Jordan Martel Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

Wheeling Nailers forward Jordan Martel

WHEELING, WV - The ECHL has announced that Wheeling Nailers forward Jordan Martel has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of January 22-28.

Martel, 25, helped to lead the Nailers to a three-game road sweep of the Reading Royals last week, as the team racked up 21 goals, and ran its active winning streak to five games. On Wednesday night, Jordan played a key role in Wheeling's 5-4 overtime win, as he scored two goals to help the club overcome a pair of two-goal deficits, then set up Lukas Svejkovsky's winning tally. On Friday night, the Nailers completely dominated Reading to the tune of an 8-3 final score, and the forward was involved in half of the goals. Martel became the second Wheeling player this season to net a hat trick, and he added an assist for a four-point performance. Jordan tacked on one more assist in Saturday's 8-2 trouncing of the Royals, which saw every Nailer record at least one point. His final totals for the week were five goals, three assists, and eight points.

The Chicoutimi, Quebec native was acquired by the Nailers from the Utah Grizzlies on December 13th, and has been the team's top scorer since that date. Martel has 12 goals, six assists, and 18 points in 17 games in a Wheeling uniform to bring his season totals up to 18 goals, 11 assists, and 29 points in 33 games. The 18 goals already match his final total from last season, when he split the year between Utah and Fort Wayne. Jordan has appeared in 93 career ECHL matches, and has accumulated 38 goals, 44 assists, and 82 points.

This is the second time that Martel has earned Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week honors, as his eight points in the final week of the 2022-23 season helped Utah clinch the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. He is the first Wheeling player to earn the honor since Patrick Watling (February 21-27, 2022), and the third Nailer to earn ECHL recognition this season (Cédric Desruisseaux - Player of the Month, Taylor Gauthier - Goalie of the Week twice).

On behalf of Jordan, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Jordan Martel and the Nailers will play one more road game on Wednesday night at 7:35, when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones. Wheeling's next home game is Friday, February 2nd against Orlando at 7:10, which is a Frosty Friday. Saturday, February 3rd is Pups & Pucks Night, when fans can bring their dog to the game and meet Clifford the Big Red Dog, courtesy of WVPB. The next Big Six Promotional Game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 10th, starring two-time Stanley Cup Champion Trevor Daley. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

