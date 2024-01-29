Alex Kile Called up to Lehigh Valley

PORTLAND, ME - Maine Mariners forward Alex Kile was recalled to the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday. Kile, who is in his third season on a contract with the Phantoms, earns his first call up of 2023-24.

Kile is enjoying a career year in his age 29 season, leading the ECHL in goals, with 23. He's just four shy of breaking the Mariners single-season goals record and is already the franchise leader in most major statistical categories, including games played, points, goals, and assists. After a pair of assists on Sunday afternoon in a 4-2 Maine win over Newfoundland, Kile has 48 points on the season, just three off the league lead of Toledo's Brandon Hawkins. Kile is also tied for 2nd in the league in power play goals, with nine.

Signing with Lehigh Valley in 2021-22, Kile has played 46 games for the Phantoms over the last two seasons, putting up 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists). In his career, Kile has played 97 career AHL games, also suiting up for Rochester, Utica, Hartford, and Laval.

A Troy, MI native, Kile became the first player to sign with the Mariners back in July of 2018. He's the only player to have appeared on the team in all five of their seasons.

