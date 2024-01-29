Stingrays Weekly Report- January 29

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays are riding a five-game win streak, and they jumped into sole possession of second place in the South Division after Sunday's victory. For the fourth consecutive weekend, the Stingrays will play three games in three days. All three games will take place on the road. They'll take on the division leading Swamp Rabbits in Greenville on Friday before heading to Atlanta to play two games on Saturday and Sunday against the Gladiators.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 24-14-2-0 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 26 vs. Wichita Thunder | 7-1 W

The South Carolina Stingrays earned a dominant victory over the Wichita Thunder on Friday night. Six different players scored for the Stingrays and Mitchell Gibson stopped 27 of 28 shots in the victory.

Saturday, January 27 vs. Wichita Thunder | 5-1 W

Garin Bjorklund stopped 22 of 23 shots in the victory. Austin Magera and Tyson Empey each recorded two goals a piece in the win.

Sunday, January 28 vs. Wichita Thunder | 5-4 W

Connor Moore scored the game winning goal in overtime as the Stingrays rallied to defeat the Thunder for a third consecutive game. Mitchell Gibson stopped 23 of 27 shots in the victory. Four different Stingrays, Ryan Leibold, Bryce Montgomery, Michael Kim, and Ivan Lodnia, each earned two points each in the final game of the season against Wichita.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 2 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, February 3 at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:00 pm EST

Sunday, February 4 at Atlanta Gladiators | 3:00 pm EST

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (17)

Assists: Jack Adams (26)

Points: Austin Magera (40)

Plus/Minus: Connor Moore (+13)

Penalty Minutes: Tyson Empey (100)

Power Play Goals: Tyson Empey (4)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (12)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.52)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.903)

WHO'S HOT: Bryce Montgomery is on a four-game point streak (one goal, five assists). He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 31 games this year.

STAT OF THE WEEK: The Stingrays lead the ECHL with eight overtime wins. They also have the best overtime winning percentage in the ECHL (80%).

