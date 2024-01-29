Gladiators Sign Matt Ustaski

January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







ORLANDO, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that the club has signed forward Matt Ustaski to an ECHL contract.

A 7th round draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets in 2014, Ustaski, 29, is in his seventh professional season, having spent time with five different ECHL teams. In 26 games with the SPHL's Quad City Storm this season, the 6-6, 220 pound left shot forward has accrued 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists).

The Gladiators are back in action TONIGHT, as they take on the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00PM. Catch all the action live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.