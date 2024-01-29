Gladiators Sign Matt Ustaski
January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ORLANDO, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that the club has signed forward Matt Ustaski to an ECHL contract.
A 7th round draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets in 2014, Ustaski, 29, is in his seventh professional season, having spent time with five different ECHL teams. In 26 games with the SPHL's Quad City Storm this season, the 6-6, 220 pound left shot forward has accrued 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists).
The Gladiators are back in action TONIGHT, as they take on the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00PM. Catch all the action live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!
