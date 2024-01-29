ECHL Transactions - January 29
January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 29, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Austin Rook, D
Trevor Adams, F
Jacksonville:
Adam Samuelsson, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Cincinnati:
Mike Ferraro, F from Savannah
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Atlanta:
Add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
Delete Reece Vitelli, F recalled by Tucson
Delete Micah Miller, F recalled by Tucson
Cincinnati:
Add Zack Andrusiak, F returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Florida:
Add Cole Moberg, D returned from loan to Syracuse
Add Brett Davis, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Mark Rassell, F returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Delete Jack Becker, F loaned to Texas
Delete Cole Donhauser, F traded to Greenville
Iowa:
Add Peyton Jones, G returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Peyton Jones, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Chad Nychuk, D recalled by Abbotsford
Kansas City:
Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)
Maine:
Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Orlando:
Add Ryan Mahshie, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Steven Leonard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve
Delete Nicolas Ouellet, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Delete Shane Sellar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)
Worcester:
Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Daylan Keufler, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
