ECHL Transactions - January 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 29, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Austin Rook, D

Trevor Adams, F

Jacksonville:

Adam Samuelsson, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Cincinnati:

Mike Ferraro, F from Savannah

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Atlanta:

Add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

Delete Reece Vitelli, F recalled by Tucson

Delete Micah Miller, F recalled by Tucson

Cincinnati:

Add Zack Andrusiak, F returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Florida:

Add Cole Moberg, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Add Brett Davis, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Mark Rassell, F returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Delete Jack Becker, F loaned to Texas

Delete Cole Donhauser, F traded to Greenville

Iowa:

Add Peyton Jones, G returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Peyton Jones, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Chad Nychuk, D recalled by Abbotsford

Kansas City:

Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)

Maine:

Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Orlando:

Add Ryan Mahshie, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Steven Leonard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve

Delete Nicolas Ouellet, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Delete Shane Sellar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)

Worcester:

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Daylan Keufler, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

