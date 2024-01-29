Mark Rassell Returns to Steelheads, Jack Becker Heads Back to Texas

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Mark Rassell has been returned to the Steelheads after being released from his PTO with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. In addition, forward Jack Becker has signed another PTO with the AHL's Texas Stars.

Rassell, 26, signed a PTO with Calgary on Jan. 4 and recorded three points (2G, 1A) in eight games with the Wranglers. He scored his first AHL goal in his debut with Calgary on Jan. 5 in a 5-1 win vs. Henderson and scored the game winner two games later on Jan. 11 in a 3-2 win vs. Ontario. The Calgary, AB native has skated in 31 games for Idaho this season with his 22 goals ranking second in the ECHL and his 35 points are fourth on the Steelheads. The 6-foot-1, 190lb forward spent last season under an AHL contract with Bakersfield and played one game for the Condors while appearing in 68 games with their ECHL affiliate, Fort Wayne, collecting 50 points (21G, 29A) in 68 games. He was named to the ECHL All-Star Classic earlier this month but did not participate as he was up in the AHL with Calgary.

Becker, 26, signed a PTO with Texas on Friday and played Friday and Saturday for the Stars before returning to Idaho where he tallied an assist and six shots in the Steelheads loss at Tulsa yesterday. He is tied for second on the Steelheads with 37 points and fourth on the team with 16 goals. In 39 games this season he has totaled 367points (16G, 21A) as his 16 goals are tied for eighth in the ECHL currently. In parts of three seasons with Idaho the 6-foot-4, 215lb forward has appeared in 99 games registering 74 points (30G, 44A). The Dellwood, MN native signed a PTO with the AHL's Ontario Reign last season on Jan. 27, 2023 and played nine games tallying one assist.

The Steelheads host the Allen Americans this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Idaho Central Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:10 p.m. (MT).

