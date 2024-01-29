Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears winless streak has lingered on to a season-long, six games with regulation, overtime, and shootout losses in three games this week. The Solar Bears play one more home game Monday night before heading off to Wheeling and Jacksonville for a four-game in six-day road trip later this week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, January 28, 7:00 p.m., vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Friday, February 2, 7:10 p.m., at Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, February 3, 7:10 p.m., at Wheeling Nailers

Sunday, February 4, 4:10 p.m., at Wheeling Nailers

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

VyStar player appearances are back!

Come meet some Solar Bears on Thursday, February 8 at VyStar Credit Union's Altamonte Springs Branch! VyStar will be raffling off two (2) signed Solar Bears jerseys. To enter, you must scan a QR Code that will be on site. You must be present to win.

Where: 151 N. SR 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

When: 1:45-2:45 pm

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 20-12-4-2 (.605)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-1-1-1

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 3-3-3-1

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 5th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Mitchell Hoelscher - 35 points

MOST GOALS: Mitchell Hoelscher - 17 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll- 21 assists

PIM LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - 46 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +15

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, January 23 vs. Atlanta: 6-7 SOL

The Solar Bears never led, but battled back from three separate two-goal deficits to earn a point in a 7-6 loss on Pink Whitney Night at Kia Center. Tanner Schachle, Jimmy Mazza, Ben Carroll, Mitchell Hoelscher, and Jaydon Dureau all tallied multi-point efforts, but it was two goals from Micah Miller, who also scored the winning goal in the shootout for Atlanta.

Thursday, January 25 at Savannah: 2-3 OTL

The Solar Bears dropped their first contest of the season at Enmarket Arena to the Ghost Pirates when former Solar Bear defenseman Nolan Valleau scored twice, including the overtime game-winning goal. Jake Stevens scored his first goal in a Solar Bears uniform in the overtime loss.

Saturday, January 27 vs. Atlanta: 4-6 L

Orlando finished the weekend with their first regulation loss of the season when holding a lead after the second period, as Atlanta scored four times in the third period to steal a 6-4 decision in front of the fourth sellout crowd of the season at Kia Center. Micah Miller led the way again for Atlanta scoring four points on two goals and two assists.

