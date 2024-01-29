Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears winless streak has lingered on to a season-long, six games with regulation, overtime, and shootout losses in three games this week. The Solar Bears play one more home game Monday night before heading off to Wheeling and Jacksonville for a four-game in six-day road trip later this week.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES:
Monday, January 28, 7:00 p.m., vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Friday, February 2, 7:10 p.m., at Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, February 3, 7:10 p.m., at Wheeling Nailers
Sunday, February 4, 4:10 p.m., at Wheeling Nailers
Browse single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season
The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.
Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.
VyStar player appearances are back!
Come meet some Solar Bears on Thursday, February 8 at VyStar Credit Union's Altamonte Springs Branch! VyStar will be raffling off two (2) signed Solar Bears jerseys. To enter, you must scan a QR Code that will be on site. You must be present to win.
Where: 151 N. SR 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
When: 1:45-2:45 pm
AT A GLANCE:
SEASON RECORD: 20-12-4-2 (.605)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-1-1-1
RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 3-3-3-1
EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 5th of 14
ACTIVE LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Mitchell Hoelscher - 35 points
MOST GOALS: Mitchell Hoelscher - 17 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll- 21 assists
PIM LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - 46 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +15
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Tuesday, January 23 vs. Atlanta: 6-7 SOL
The Solar Bears never led, but battled back from three separate two-goal deficits to earn a point in a 7-6 loss on Pink Whitney Night at Kia Center. Tanner Schachle, Jimmy Mazza, Ben Carroll, Mitchell Hoelscher, and Jaydon Dureau all tallied multi-point efforts, but it was two goals from Micah Miller, who also scored the winning goal in the shootout for Atlanta.
Thursday, January 25 at Savannah: 2-3 OTL
The Solar Bears dropped their first contest of the season at Enmarket Arena to the Ghost Pirates when former Solar Bear defenseman Nolan Valleau scored twice, including the overtime game-winning goal. Jake Stevens scored his first goal in a Solar Bears uniform in the overtime loss.
Saturday, January 27 vs. Atlanta: 4-6 L
Orlando finished the weekend with their first regulation loss of the season when holding a lead after the second period, as Atlanta scored four times in the third period to steal a 6-4 decision in front of the fourth sellout crowd of the season at Kia Center. Micah Miller led the way again for Atlanta scoring four points on two goals and two assists.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2024
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Sign Matt Ustaski - Atlanta Gladiators
- Alex Kile Called up to Lehigh Valley - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings' Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Vorva Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Mark Rassell Returns to Steelheads, Jack Becker Heads Back to Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 29 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 15 - Worcester Railers HC
- James Henry Relieved of Duties as Royals' Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Weekend, Hosts Black Heritage & Hockey for Her this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #1 Begins February 10 - Reading Royals
- Walleye Weekly No. 15: January 29, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.