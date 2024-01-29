Wheeling's Martel Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jordan Martel of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 22-28. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Martel scored five goals and added three assists for eight points in three games at Reading last week.
The 25-year-old had two goals and an assist in a 5-4 win on Wednesday, notched a hat trick and an assist in an 8-3 victory on Friday and picked up an assist in an 8-2 win on Saturday.
A native of Chicoutimi, Quebec, Martel has 18 points (12g-6a) in 17 games with the Nailers after recording 11 points (6g-5a) in 16 games with Utah before being traded in December.
Martel has totaled 82 points (38g-44a) in 93 career ECHL games with Wheeling, Utah and Fort Wayne.
Prior to turning pro, Martel posted 34 points (20g-14a) in 38 career games at the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivières and 204 points (98g-106a) in 253 career games with Baie-Comeau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
On behalf of Jordan Martel, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Images from this story
|
Wheeling Nailers forward Jordan Martel
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2024
- Komets Point Streak Hits Five Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wheeling's Martel Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Jordan Martel Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report January 29 - Tulsa Oilers
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Sign Matt Ustaski - Atlanta Gladiators
- Alex Kile Called up to Lehigh Valley - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings' Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Vorva Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Mark Rassell Returns to Steelheads, Jack Becker Heads Back to Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 29 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 15 - Worcester Railers HC
- James Henry Relieved of Duties as Royals' Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Weekend, Hosts Black Heritage & Hockey for Her this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #1 Begins February 10 - Reading Royals
- Walleye Weekly No. 15: January 29, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.