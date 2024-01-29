Wheeling's Martel Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Wheeling Nailers forward Jordan Martel

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jordan Martel of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 22-28. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Martel scored five goals and added three assists for eight points in three games at Reading last week.

The 25-year-old had two goals and an assist in a 5-4 win on Wednesday, notched a hat trick and an assist in an 8-3 victory on Friday and picked up an assist in an 8-2 win on Saturday.

A native of Chicoutimi, Quebec, Martel has 18 points (12g-6a) in 17 games with the Nailers after recording 11 points (6g-5a) in 16 games with Utah before being traded in December.

Martel has totaled 82 points (38g-44a) in 93 career ECHL games with Wheeling, Utah and Fort Wayne.

Prior to turning pro, Martel posted 34 points (20g-14a) in 38 career games at the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivières and 204 points (98g-106a) in 253 career games with Baie-Comeau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Jordan Martel, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

