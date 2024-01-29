K-Wings Return Defenseman Chad Nychuk to Canucks

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the loan of second-year defenseman Chad Nychuk has been recalled by the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).

Nychuk, 22, returns to Abbotsford after playing six games with the team from Nov. 25 through Dec.16. The Rossburn, MB product notched his first career AHL goal in the Canucks' 7-2 win at Calgary on November 26.

Selected to the 2023 ECHL All-Star team, Nychuk was also originally loaned to Kalamazoo on October 24 and suited up in eight of the K-Wings' first nine games of 2023-24 before heading up to Abbotsford. The 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound blue liner returned on December 30 and has recorded 10 points (1g-9a) in 19 ECHL games played this season with nine of those points coming in the 11 games since returning.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Iowa Heartlanders (16-19-5-1) for Black Heritage Celebration Night at Wings Event Center.

