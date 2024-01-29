Kalamazoo's Vorva Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Hunter Vorva of the Kalamazoo Wings is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 22-28.
Vorva went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .975 in two appearances last week.
The 28-year-old turned aside 36 shots in a 5-1 win at Toledo on Saturday and made 42 saves in a 4-1 victory against Indy on Sunday.
A native of Kalamazoo, Vorva has appeared in 12 games for the K-Wings this season going 6-5-0 with two shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.
In 40 career appearances with Kalamazoo Vorva has gone 19-14-3 with three shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He has seen action in 35 career games with Huntsville of the SPHL where he went 22-10-2 with three shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928. He was named SPHL Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22.
Prior to turning pro, Vorva spent five seasons playing college hockey with Aurora University, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Marian University.
Images from this story
|
Kalamazoo Wings goaltender Hunter Vorva
