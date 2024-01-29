Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 15

January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-0-0 for the fifteenth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers hosted the Norfolk Admirals for two games and the Trois-Rivieres Lions for one. The Railers won 6-3 on Friday over Norfolk before falling to the Admirals 6-2 on Saturday. Worcester lost to the Lions 4-2 on Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 26 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 6-3 W

The Railers won it, 6-3. They beat the Norfolk Admirals on a night where they were outshot by 36-21, a margin that was a good barometer of who outplayed whom. Much of the time, especially in the first 30 minutes, things were completely out of control and it looked like the teams might finish with an NBA score. Simply put, Worcester out-goaltended Norfolk. Ken Appleby, playing for his third team in his third league this season, stopped 33 shots to get the win. Appleby looked a trifle rusty at first but did not allow a goal for essentially the game's final 37 minutes with Norfolk applying pressure much of the time.

Saturday, January 27 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 6-2 L

Blade Jenkins scored both Worcester goals. They were his 12th and 13th this season, the 20th and 21st for the Railers in parts of two seasons. He is the 16th player to hit that plateau. Jenkins is 4-2-6 in his last four games with a plus-4 rating. The Admirals got goals from six different players. In order they were Kamerin Nault, Stepan Timofeyev, Aaron Miller, Carson Musser, Danny Katic and Andrew McLean into an empty net. Kristian Stead had a strong game in the Norfolk net. He mad 34 saves. John Muse stopped 22 of 27 shots.

Sunday, January 28 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 4-2 L

Lions goaltender Zachary Emond, facing Worcester for the first time in his career, was excellent in net with 34 stops. Several were very timely, too. But, the Railers just did not finish well. The two pucks that did find the back of the net were shot by Jack Quinlivan and Blade Jenkins. The Lions got goals from Nolan Yaremko, Nicolas Guay, Jakov Novak - his 19th of the season - and Cedric Montminy into an empty net.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 2 at Trois-Rivieres Lions | 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, February 3 at Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Jack Quinlivan scored his first goal of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Blade Jenkins recorded his third multi-goal game of the season on Saturday, his second in four games. He is also on a five-game point streak.

Keeghan Howdeshell played in his 200th career ECHL game on Friday night.

Anthony Repaci is on a four game point streak.

Ken Appleby picked up the win on Friday in his first game back in Worcester since April, 2023.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 18-18-3-2 on the season.

The Railers are averaging the fourth fewest penalty minutes in the ECHL at 10.78.

Worcester is outscoring their opponents 47-44 in the third period.

The Railers are outshooting their opponents 430-387 in the third period.

Worcester is 8-2-3-2 in one-goal games.

