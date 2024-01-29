Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report January 29

Tulsa begins February hosting a Utah team that has won 10 of its last 15 games after a January that saw the Oilers down Allen, Idaho, Iowa, Rapid City and Wichita

OVERALL RECORD: 20-17-3-0 (43 points, Third in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

FAST FACTS

- Dante Sheriff is on a five-game point streak, producing eight points (3G, 5A)

. Kylor Wall has three assists and a plus-seven rating in his last two games

. Jarod Hilderman has six points (2G, 4A) and a plus-nine rating in his last five games

. Bair Gendunov is on a two-game goal and point streak (2G, 1A)

. Yaroslav Yevdokimov has five points (3G, 2A) in his last two games

. All of Karl Boudrias' goals this season have been game winners or the first Oilers goal

. Gage Alexander made a career-high 42 saves in Jan. 28 win

. Jared Power has two goals in three games as an Oiler

. Julian Junca has won five of his last six starts

. Dante Sheriff is on a three-game multi-point streak (2G, 4A)

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 7-3-0-0 over their last 10 games

. Tulsa has at least one win against every opponent it's played multiple times

. The Oilers are 14-1-3-0 when scoring four or more goals

. The Oilers are 11-2-2-0 when leading after one period

. Tulsa is 19-7-3-0 when scoring three or more goals

. Tulsa has not lost in regulation when leading after two periods (14-0-2-0)

. The Oilers average 36.13 shots per game, ranking second in the league

. The Oilers are 9-0-1-0 when leading after one period at home

. Tulsa's last three wins have all come by a three-goal margin

. The Oilers are 9-3-2-0 when outshooting their opponent at home

. Tulsa has scored five or more goals in seven home games

. The Oilers are 11-4-0-0 in three-goal games

. The Oilers are the only team to beat both Kansas City and Idaho at home this season

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 26- BOK Center - Idaho Steelheads

- Idaho won 4-2

. Tulsa outshot Idaho 40-22

- Former Oiler Lincoln Erne registered three points (1G, 2A)

. Bryan Thomson stopped 38 of 40 shots

- Dante Sheriff recorded two points (1G, 1A)

- Jared Power scored his second goal as an Oiler in his third game

- Tulsa went 0/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill

Saturday, Jan. 27 - BOK Center- Idaho Steelheads

- Oilers won 5-2

- Oilers outshot Steelheads 43-30

. Julian Junca stopped 28 of 30 shots for his fifth win in his last six games

- Dante Sheriff recorded his second-straight two-point game (2A)

- Yaroslav Yevdokimov notched three points (2G, 1A)

- Jarod Hilderman had a three-point night (1G, 2A)

- Alec Butcher responded to Idaho's tying goal with the game winner just 1:24 later

. Oilers went 0/3 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill

Sunday, Jan.28 vs Idaho- BOK Center- Idaho Steelheads

- Oilers won 5-2

. Idaho outshot Tulsa 44-33

- Gage Alexander stopped a career-high 42 shots and recorded his first assist to earn first-star honors

- Yaroslav Yevdokimov recorded his second consecutive multi-point game (1G, 1A)

- Bair Gendunov recorded his first multi-point ECHL game (1G, 1A)

- Dante Sheriff picked up his third-straight multi-point game (1G, 1A)

. Oilers went 0/1 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Friday, Feb.2 vs Utah- BOK Center- 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb.3 vs Utah- BOK Center- 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4 vs Utah- BOK Center- 4:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS (Active)

POINTS: 32 - Kyle Crnkovic

GOALS: 15- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 23 - Kyle Crnkovic

PLUS/MINUS: +15 - Mike McKee

PIMS: 46 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 2 - Dante Sheriff, Alec Butcher, Yaroslav Yevdokimov

SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 4 - Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 109 - Michael Farren

WINS: 11 - Julian Junca

GAA: 2.53 - Julian Junca

SAVE %: .908- Julian Junca

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 19/123 (15.4%) (26th)

Last Week -0/8 (0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 101/128 (78.9%) (17th)

Last Week - 6/8 (75%)

