Reece Vitelli and Micah Miller Recalled from AHL Tucson

January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







ORLANDO, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forwards Reece Vitelli and Micah Miller have been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

The 22-year-old Vitelli has recorded 24 points (6G, 18A) with Atlanta this season, in 25 games played. In three games with the Roadrunners this season, Vitelli is pointless.

Suiting up in 38 games so far this season with the Gladiators, Miller, 25, has posted 29 points (17G, 12A).

