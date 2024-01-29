Komets Point Streak Hits Five Games

Fort Wayne, IN - After two wins on the road last weekend, the Komets have earned points in five straight games and continue to maintain second place in the Central Division with 48 points and a record of 22-16-1-3. The team returns home for Komets Fight Cancer Night on Friday, February 2, versus Cincinnati at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 1/26 at Kalamazoo FW 5 - KAL 2 W

Sat. 1/27 at Cincinnati FW 2 - CIN 0 W

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets traveled to Kalamazoo for the fourth time and continued the mastery of the Wings with a 5-2 victory. Xavier Cormier netted the first Komets goal at 4:10 of the first period. The Wings scored the following two goals, but the Komets took control with four unanswered goals to claim the win. Carl Berglund, Cam Supryka, Alexis D'Aoust, and Jack Gorniak scored to help Tyler Parks take home his 14th win.

On Saturday, the Komets used two power-play goals in Cincinnati to shut out the Cyclones. Alexis D'Aoust scored the first marker at 9:42 of the first period, followed by an Ethan de Jong strike at 16:30 of the second period. That's all the Komets needed as goaltender Ryan Fanti made 23 saves to solidify the win.

Komet streaks-

Points: 6 games, Cormier (4g, 6a), 5 games, Dugan (2g, 5a),

Goals: 3 games, D'Aoust (3g)

Assists: 4 games, Dugan (4a)

Home Points: 3 games, Cormier (1g, 5a), 3 games, Ganske, (1g, 2a), 2 games, Volcan (1g, 1a)

Home Assists: 3 games, Cormier (5a), 3 games, Corcoran (4a), 2 games, Ganske (2a)

Road Points: 4 games, Alexis D'Aoust (3g, 3a), 4 games, Xavier Cormier (3g, 2a) 2 games, Carl Berglund (1g, 1a), 3 games, Jack Dugan (1g, 2a), 2 games, Ethan de Jong (1g, 1a)

Road Goals: 3 games, Alexis D'Aoust (3g)

Road Assists: 2 games, Jack Dugan (2a)

Wins (goaltender): 2, Parks 1, Brochu 1, Fanti, 1

Komet leaders-

Points: 43, Dugan (10g, 33a)

Goals: 16, Linden, D'Aoust

Assists: 33, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 6, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 2, Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 5, D'Aoust

Shots: 148, D'Aoust

PIM: 107, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +19, Bernard

Home Points: 19, Dugan (3g, 16a)

Home Goals: 8, Wedman

Home Assists: 16, Dugan

Road Points: 23, Dugan (6g, 17a)

Road Goals: 8, Linden

Road Assists: 17, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 26, Parks

Wins: 14, Parks

Saves: 740, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.40, Fanti

Save percentage: .925, Fanti

Shutouts: 1, Brochu, Parks, Fanti

Special K's - The Komets killed all five power plays they faced, while scoring two power-play goals on four chances.

Next week - The Komets will host the Cyclones on Friday before traveling to Cincinnati on Saturday. Kalamazoo comes to town on Sunday.

Icing the puck - The Komets have killed 18 straight power plays. After not shutting out an opponent all last year, the team has three shutouts this season. The Komets had five shutouts during the 2021-22 season. The team is 4-0 versus Kalamazoo this season. The Komets finished January 7-4-1. Jack Dugan is second in the league with 33 assists. Tyler Parks is tied for the league lead with 14 wins, and Xavier Bernard is tied for tops among defensemen at +19.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, February 2, 2024

KOMETS FIGHT CANCER NIGHT vs Cincinnati Cyclones, presented by Graber Roofing. The Komets will wear special jerseys to support the fight against cancer. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Lutheran Cancer Center, and a portion will also go to a local six-year-old who is currently fighting B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Friday night is marathon fill-up card night. You earn buy-one-get-one free tickets to any Friday night home game by filling up three times at any area marathon station. Visit any local marathon station for details.

Sunday, February 4, 2024

MEIJER FAMILY NIGHT vs Kalamazoo. Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $54. Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

