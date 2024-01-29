ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #565, Newfoundland at Maine, on Jan. 28.
Maine's Alex Sheehy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 13:05 of the third period.
Sheehy will miss Maine's game vs. Rapid City on Feb. 2.
Newfoundland's Matt Brassard has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 14:42 of the third period.
Brassard will miss Newfoundland's game vs. Indy on Feb. 2.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
