Walleye Sign Defenseman Riley McCourt

December 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and defenseman Riley McCourt have agreed to terms.

McCourt, a native of St. Catherine's, Ontario, joins the Walleye after following a successful 2021-2022 campaign with the Newfoundland Growlers in which he appeared in 53 games with 33 points (12G, 21A) and 54 penalty minutes. He finished the regular season as plus-15. The 22-year-old also posted another two assists in six playoff contests for the Growlers. McCourt made his pro debut in the 2020-2021 season playing in eight games for Toronto in the AHL (1A) and also another 13 games with Wichita of the ECHL (2A). He has yet to play this year.

Before joining the pro ranks, the 5'11", 173-pound defenseman had a monster year in 2019-2020 with Flint of the OHL, posting 62 points (18G, 44A) in 63 games for the Firebirds. Over four total years in the OHL, McCourt collected 117 points (30G, 87A) in 175 games between playing for Flint and Hamilton.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.