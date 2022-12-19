Corey Lajoie and Ty Dillon Headline Driver Lineup for Swamp Rabbits NASCAR Night

GREENVILLE S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today Spire Motorsports' NASCAR Cup Series drivers Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon will headline a lineup of nine NASCAR drivers at the team's NASCAR Night on January 28, 2023, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The drivers will participate in a pregame meet-and-greet with fans when doors open at 6 p.m. and make appearances throughout the game. The meet-and-greet will be open to all fans who purchased a ticket to the game.

LaJoie has become a NASCAR Cup Series mainstay over the last six season and has logged 200 starts in NASCAR's premiere division heading into 2023. His career totals include five top-10 finishes with a career-best fifth-place effort coming in the 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Last season, LaJoie scored one top-five, one top-10, seven top-15 and 14 top-20 finishes.

A third-generation racer whose father and grandfather are members of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame, LaJoie won his way to the NASCAR Cup Series ranks through top developmental series like the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (six victories) and the ARCA Menards Series (three wins). The 31-year-old driver also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (two top 10s) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (one top 10) enroute to his full-time seat in NASCAR Cup Series.

Dillon made his NASCAR Cup Series debut August 31, 2014, for Richard Childress Racing. The Lewisville, N.C. native comes to Spire Motorsports after spending 2022 at the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet for Petty GMS. In 202 NASCAR Cup Series starts on his resume heading into 2023, Dillion has recorded two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He notched a career-best third-place finish October 4, 2020, in the Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, Dillon is a veteran of 161 starts, including four poles, one win, 34 top fives and 92 top 10s. He is a veteran of 58 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts scoring five pole positions, three victories, 20 top-five and 36 top-10 finishes. Dillon is a nine-time ARCA Menards Series race winner and the division's 2011 champion.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Landon Cassill, Josh Williams, Garrett Smithley, Mason Massey, Matt Mills, Ryan Ellis, and Stefan Parsons will also be in attendance.

Dirt Late Model standout Chris Ferguson and other local drivers will be on hand signing autographs, as well.

The Swamp Rabbits host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on January 28, 2023, during the NASCAR Night festivities. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Single-game tickets for NASCAR Night and all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864)-674-7825.

