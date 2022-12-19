Worcester Railers HC Sign Goalie Brent Moran
December 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed goalie Brent Moran to an ECHL contract.
Moran, 26, is a former 4th-round draft pick of the Dallas Stars from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Moran participated in the 2022-23 Worcester Railers training camp. After being released from camp, Moran signed with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League for his second season with the team. This year with Fayetteville, Moran has a 4-3-2 record along with a 3.23 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage in ten games played. Across his two years with the Marksmen, Moran has a 20-7-3 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.
