Stingrays Weekly Report: December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week a point behind the Florida Everblades with a game in hand for the top spot in the South Division. This week, South Carolina heads to Atlanta on Tuesday and completes their pre-Christmas schedule on Thursday in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 14-5-1-1

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

WEDNESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 7, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 3

(Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA)

The Stingrays' offense exploded for six consecutive goals through the first 27:48 of the contest behind five power play goals. South Carolina was led by Carter Turnbull with two goals and an assist. Justin Florek, Alex Fortin, Josh Wilkins, and Anthony Del Gaizo added power play tallies in the second period. Benton Maass' added his first goal of the season just over a minute into the third period.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

South Carolina jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on Josh Wilkins' power play goal, his seventh marker of the year. Greenville struck with a pair of goals before Carter Allen's first professional goal evened the score late in the opening frame. Bear Hughes netted his 12th goal of the season 56 seconds into the second period and Anthony Del Gaizo's power play goal 36 seconds into the third period provided breathing room for the Stingrays. South Carolina locked down the final 13 minutes of the contest to provide Mario Culina his first win in a Stingrays' uniform.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, December 20: at Atlanta Gladiators, 7:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena)

Thursday, December 22: at Savannah Ghost Pirates, 7:00 p.m. (Enmarket Arena)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network & Caps Radio 24/7

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 13 - Carter Turnbull

Assists: 14 - Jonny Evans

Points: 4 - Bear Hughes

Plus/Minus: Plus-11 - Tarek Baker

Penalty Minutes: 62 - Evan Wardley

Shots On Goal: 69 - Carter Turnbull

Wins: 6 - Tyler Wall

Goals Against Average: 2.25 - Mario Culina

Save Percentage: 0.926 - Clay Stevenson

WELCOME TO THE COLISEUM

Following Sunday's 4-3 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the Stingrays extended their home point streak to 10 consecutive games. South Carolina is now 9-0-1-0 at the North Charleston Coliseum and is the last remaining team without a regulation loss on home ice. The Stingrays have outscored opponents 46-24 at the North Charleston Coliseum and have the second-best power play percentage on home ice, converting 27.9% of their man advantages.

POWER PLAY SPECIALISTS

The Stingrays' power play flipped a switch last week, catapulting themselves up 5% and into 3rd in the ECHL with a 24% conversion rate on the power play. South Carolina went 7/8 on the man advantage that included a franchise record five power play goals on six attempts last Tuesday in Atlanta. The Stingrays' power play was perfect on Sunday, scoring twice in two chances against the Swamp Rabbits.

FIRST GOALS

Defensemen Benton Maass and Carter Allen netted their first professional goal this past week against Atlanta and Greenville respectively. Maass, a Hershey Bears product, fired a one-timer from the right circle on Wednesday and now has two points in 16 games this year. Allen is in his second season with the Stingrays, appearing in 67 games and tallying 11 points on one goal and 10 assists. - Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.