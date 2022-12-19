Zawyer Sports & Entertainment Acquires C3 Media Group

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Zawyer Sports & Entertainment is pleased to announce today that the organization has acquired C3 Media Group and has changed the company's name to C3 Agency.

Since its inception, C3 Agency has excelled in the marketing and media field by delivering stunning creative, on-demand media, a diverse product mix, and marketing guidance based on decades of experience. Known for a relentless effort to exceed expectations by providing the highest level of customer service, C3 Agency has built a reputation as a reliable marketing resource.

Today's announcement allows both Zawyer Sports & Entertainment and C3 Agency the opportunity to offer an even greater expanded portfolio of products and services to all of their clients and partners.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to join an incredible group of talented professionals that are passionate about monumental growth in Northeast Florida," said Tommy Zaccour, President of C3 Agency. "I am proud to align with Andy Kaufmann, one of the most innovative CEO's of our time, who values positive work culture above all else to deliver a client centric approach to business."

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment owns and operates several sports franchises and facilities, including the Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates and the Community First Igloo. The Igloo is a newly renovated ice facility, which includes two sheets of ice, a restaurant and bar, an Esports Gaming Arena and the world's first Giant Bobblehead Hall of Fame! The facility, which is close to wrapping up renovations, is also home to youth and adult hockey programs, figure skating, public skating and the official training facility of the Jacksonville Icemen.

"We are super excited to continue to expand our footprint in Northeast Florida," said Andy Kaufmann, CEO of Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. "When we began this journey in Jacksonville, our goal was to be great community partners. Along with the Icemen, the Community First Igloo, and now C3 Agency, we hope to continue to work with our partners and be an amazing community asset to this great City."

For more information about Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, www.Zawyersports.com.

For more information about C3 Agency, visit www.thec3a.com.

