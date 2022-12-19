Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc Recalled by Cleveland

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have recalled the loan of defenseman Olivier LeBlanc.

LeBlanc, 26, has scored one goal, notched three assists and amassed 11 penalty minutes in 13 games played for the K-Wings this season. The defenseman has also logged two penalty minutes this season in three games played for Cleveland.

Up next, the K-Wings welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. It is also a 2-6-9 Night ($2 beers, $6 wing baskets & $9 tickets to the game).

