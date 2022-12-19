Komets Win Streak Hits Five Games

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have won five straight games, improving their record to 10-8-3-2 with 25 points. On Friday, the team hosts rival Kalamazoo for the first time this season at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Last week's results

Fri.12/16 at Cincinnati FW 4 - CIN 1 W

Sat. 12/17 vs Wheeling FW 7 - WHL 4 W

Sun.12/18 vs Indy FW 5 - IND 4 W

About last week - Friday, the Komets traveled to Cincinnati for the second time and took home a 4-1 victory. After Cincinnati's Zach Andrusiak netted the game's first goal at 4:29 of the second period, the Komets rattled off three straight unanswered goals to close the period. Tye Felhaber, Alex Peters and Josh Winquist were the Komets who put crooked numbers on the board. In the third period, the Komets Luka Burzan netted his second with an assist from Winquist for the game's final tally. Rylan Parenteau nabbed the win making 33 saves. Both teams were one of five on the power play.

Saturday, the Komets started a four-game homestand topping the Wheeling Nailers 7-4. Wheeling's Cam Hausinger scored the game's first goal on a power play at 9:46 of the first period. In the second, Shawn Boudrias intercepted a pass and scored an unassisted goal at 4:38 of the second period to tie the game. The following two goals belong to the Komets, as defenseman Adam Brubacher and Filip Engarås both lit the lamp and put the Komets up 3-1. Wheeling's Sean Josling turned the game into a one-goal contest with his tenth of the season at 12:25. Brubacher scored his second of the night on the power play at 16:54 to close out the scoring in the second period. In the third, both Boudrias and Josh Winquist scored to counter two tallies by the Nailers to make the game 6-4 with under a minute left to play. With Wheeling goaltender Tommy Nappier pulled for the extra skater, Anthony Petruzzelli scored in the empty net to put the game out of reach. Rylan Parenteau gained the win with 27 saves. Boudrias and Tye Felhaber each finished with three points. The Komets went three of six on the power play, while the Nailers finished two of seven on the man advantage.

The first place Indy Fuel visited the Komets on Sunday. Komet captain Anthony Petruzzelli started the scoring with a power play tally at 2:14 of the first period, with Indy tying the game at 7:41. With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Mark Rassell scored with assists from newly acquired forward Neil Robinson and Luka Burzan to give the Komets the lead at 5:44. Stefano Giliati added his fifth goal of the season at 7:00, followed by Chad Yetman scoring his 11th of the season for Indy to make the game 3-2 heading into the second intermission. In the third period, Rassell netted his second of the game on the power play to open up a 4-2 Komet lead at 1:15. Oliver Cooper added a shorthanded goal with an assist from Josh Winquist to push the advantage up to three goals at 6:57. The Fuel rallied in the second half of the period scoring two goals to pull within in one with under two minutes to play in regulation. The Komets defense held on in front of goaltender Kevin Resop, making his ECHL debut, to get the win 5-4. Resop made 34 saves for the win.

Komet streaks-

Points: Josh Winquist, 10 games (6g, 11a), Tye Felhaber, 6 games (4g, 6a)

Goals: Josh Winquist, Anthony Petruzzelli, 2 games

Assists: Josh Winquist, 7 games

Home Points: Oliver Cooper, 6 games (4g, 5a)

Home Goals: Josh Winquist, Anthony Petruzzelli, 2 games

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 6 games

Road Points: Josh Winquist, 6 games (4g, 7a)

Road Goals: Josh Winquist, 3 games

Road Assists: Josh Winquist, 4 games

Wins (goaltender): Rylan Parenteau, 4 games

Komet leaders--

Points: Josh Winquist, 27 (8g, 19a)

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 11

Assists: Josh Winquist, Tye Felhaber 19

Power Play Goals: Drake Rymsha 4

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, 1

Game Winning Goals: Matt Boudens, Oliver Cooper 2

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 79

PIM: Joe Masonius, 37

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +8

Home Points: Josh Winquist 14 (4g, 10a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 7

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 10

Road Points: Josh Winquist, (4g, 9a) Tye Felhaber, 11 (3g 9a)

Road Goals: Drake Rymsha 5

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 9

Goaltenders

Appearances: 10, Rylan Parenteau

Wins: 6, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 238, Rylan Parenteau

Goals against Avg: 3.48, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.881 Rylan Parenteau

Special K's- The Komets skated shorthanded 16 times, giving up four goals. On the power play, the Komets scored five times on 16 opportunities.

Icing the puck - The Komets' win streak is the longest since March 23, 2022-March 30, 2022. This season, Josh Winquist's seven-game assist streak is the longest in the ECHL. Rylan Parenteau has won his last four starts. That's the longest win streak for a Komet netminder since Cole Kehler won six in a row from November 23, 2019-December 11, 2019. The seven goals scored Saturday were the most in a game this season. Four goals scored in the second period Saturday was the most in a single period this season. The Komets are 9-0-0 when leading after two periods. Tye Felhaber, Shawn Boudrias and Mark Rassell all turned in three-point games over the weekend. The team leads the league with 153 minor penalties. Anthony Petruzzelli played in his 200th, 201st and 202nd consecutive regular season game with the Komets last weekend. The captain is now 78 games away from the Komets' record of 280 set by Bobby Rivard from 1962-1966.

Next week-The Komets host Kalamazoo for the first time this season on Friday.

Upcoming Promotions

KIDS SEAT FREE NIGHT - DECEMBER 28-- Kids Under-12 receive one FREE Ticket (any location) with the purchase of a Full Price Paid Adult Ticket. Limit One FREE Under-12 Ticket per Full Price Adult Ticket purchased. An adult full price ticket must be purchased to activate offer. Purchase your tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME - DECEMBER 31-- Be a part of the largest NYE Party in Fort Wayne! Get your tickets early for this can't-miss event and help close out 2022 in style with the Komets!

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

