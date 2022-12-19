Simon Lavigne Recalled by Wranglers
December 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Monday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Simon Lavigne has been recalled by the AHL Calgary Wranglers.
Lavigne, who is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers, has been recalled by Calgary for the second time this season. He did not appear in any games during his stint in the AHL in November. Over 22 games played for Rapid City, the rookie defenseman has four goals, eight assists and a +6 plus/minus rating.
The Rush return to action on the road this week with three scheduled games in Wichita against the Thunder. It begins on Wednesday night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush defenseman Simon Lavigne
