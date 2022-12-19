Thunder Weekly, December 19 - Christmas Edition

December 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder react after a goal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder react after a goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a five-game road trip this past weekend in Allen. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, December 16

Wichita at Allen, 4-2 L

Saturday, December 17

Wichita at Allen, 4-3 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, December 21

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Buy Tickets Here.

Thursday, December 22

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Dream Drive, benefiting The Salvation Army. Buy Tickets Here.

Friday, December 23

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Meet Santa and Jump Start Buy In Night. Buy Tickets Here.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games and 3:40 on Sunday**

WICHITA

HOME: 8-3-1-0

AWAY: 5-6-1-0

OVERALL: 13-9-2-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 28 points, .583 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 12

Assists: Brayden Watts, Jay Dickman, 13

Points: Brayden Watts, 27

+/-: Cole MacDonald, +7

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 40

NICE LIST - Quinn Preston has been on a roll for the Thunder. The rookie forward out of Ohio State has points in eight-straight games (5g, 5a). He has 16 points in 22 games this season (7g, 9a).

REINDEER GAMES -Michal Stinil has been red hot since the night before Thanksgiving. He has points in nine of his last 11 games, two or more points in six of his last eight and just recently had his four-game streak of tallying two or more points stopped last Saturday. Over that stretch, he collected nine points (5g, 4a). Stinil has 22 points (10g, 12a) in 19 games so far this season.

GIFT UNDER THE TREE - Jake Wahlin had a season-high three points on Saturday night. He appeared in his 100th ECHL game and recorded one goal and two helpers.

STOCKING STUFFER - Kelly Bent recorded his first goal in a Thunder uniform on Saturday night. It was his first goal since 2020-21 when he tallied his first goal as a pro.

LEADING THE SLEIGH - Brayden Watts has four points over his last three games (1g, 3a). He is tied for sixth in the league with 27 points. Watts leads the team in goals, assists and points.

WORKING EXTRA - Evan Buitenhuis played on Saturday night and claimed a 4-3 win. He stopped 29 shots to grab his second-straight victory. Buitenhuis is second in saves (523), fourth in minutes (959). He lowered his goals-against average to 2.88 and save percentage to .919

UP THE CHIMNEY - Strauss Mann was reassigned back to the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday afternoon. He is 4-1-1 in a Thunder uniform with a 2.80 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied 10th in the league in goals (12)...Dylan MacPherson is tied for fourth among defensemen with five goals...Mark Liwiski is sixth for rookies with 40 penalty minutes...Wichita is 8-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 9-3-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 10-6-2 when being outshot by its opponent...

Join us on December 21 for Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $40. The gift cards are limited to the first 50 packages purchased. To buy tickets, click here.

The holidays are coming fast. Take care of the Thunder fan in your life with one of our three great options for the holidays. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

If you need last minute gift ideas, the Thunder have what you need. Visit our online merch store to get that Thunder fan in your life a great gift. Click here to visit today.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.