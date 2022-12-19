Forward Marc Gatcomb & Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann Recalled by Abbotsford

December 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loans of forward Marc Gatcomb & defenseman Quinn Schmiemann.

Gatcomb, 23, is a Woburn, MA native and scored one goal with three assists in six games played for Kalamazoo this season. The forward has played 15 professional games for Abbotsford after being signed out of the University of Connecticut following his senior season in 2021-22.

Schmiemann, 21, is a Wilcox, SK native and has notched two assists in six games played for the K-Wings this season. The left-handed shot defenseman has played five professional games this season with Abbotsford and was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Up next, the K-Wings welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. It is also a 2-6-9 Night ($2 beers, $6 wing baskets & $9 tickets to the game).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.