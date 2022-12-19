Forward Marc Gatcomb & Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann Recalled by Abbotsford
December 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loans of forward Marc Gatcomb & defenseman Quinn Schmiemann.
Gatcomb, 23, is a Woburn, MA native and scored one goal with three assists in six games played for Kalamazoo this season. The forward has played 15 professional games for Abbotsford after being signed out of the University of Connecticut following his senior season in 2021-22.
Schmiemann, 21, is a Wilcox, SK native and has notched two assists in six games played for the K-Wings this season. The left-handed shot defenseman has played five professional games this season with Abbotsford and was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Up next, the K-Wings welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. It is also a 2-6-9 Night ($2 beers, $6 wing baskets & $9 tickets to the game).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2022
- Physical Forward Travis Howe Loaned to AHL's San Diego Gulls - Jacksonville Icemen
- Forward Marc Gatcomb & Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann Recalled by Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - December 19 - ECHL
- Simon Lavigne Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, December 19 - Christmas Edition - Wichita Thunder
- Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc Recalled by Cleveland - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Sign Defenseman Riley McCourt - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Goalie Brent Moran - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Win Streak Hits Five Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Weekly Report: December 19, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Tyler Wall Reassigned by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Corey Lajoie and Ty Dillon Headline Driver Lineup for Swamp Rabbits NASCAR Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 10 - Idaho Steelheads
- Goaltender Ken Appleby Reassigned to Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 9 - Worcester Railers HC
- Zawyer Sports & Entertainment Acquires C3 Media Group - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Weekly - K-Wings Home from Heartland Battle, Prepare for Cyclones and Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- Forward Marc Gatcomb & Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann Recalled by Abbotsford
- Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc Recalled by Cleveland
- K-Wings Weekly - K-Wings Home from Heartland Battle, Prepare for Cyclones and Komets
- K-Wings Battle Heartlanders, Earn Point in Overtime Defeat
- K-Wings Gel on the Road, Beat Heartlanders, 4-1