Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears completed a successful week, winning two out of three games, including a road triumph over defending Kelly Cup Champion, Florida Everblades on Saturday night.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, December 21 at Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 22 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 23 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:30 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 8-11-4-1 (.438)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-3-3-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 12th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Ross Olsson, Michael Brodzinski - 16 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 7 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Tristan Langan, Michael Brodzinski - 12 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 58 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Luke McInnis, Tyson Feist - +4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, December 14 at Florida: 5-4 L

The Solar Bears traveled to Estero for the first time this season on Wednesday night, looking for their third straight win over their division rival. Jaydon Dureau got the Solar Bears on the board just 20 seconds into the game. After a Nick Lappin goal to tie it up, Joe Carroll scored a power play goal to make it 2-1. The Everblades scored the next three goals in the game and took a 4-2 lead into the third period. Tyler Bird brought the Solar Bears back to within one goal, but Blake Winiecki made it 5-3. With Barone on the bench for an extra skater late in the game, Bennett MacArthur scored his first goal in an Orlando uniform to make it a one-goal game again. That is as close as the Solar Bears would get, as they fell to the Everblades for the first time this season.

Friday, December 16 vs Savannah: 4-3 W OT

Orlando returned to the Amway Center on Friday night for the first time since December 1. Trailing 3-1 in the third period, Maxim Cajkovic (4) and Shawn Szydlowski (6) tied the game for the Solar Bears and sent it to overtime. In the extra frame, rookie Brayden Guy scored his second goal of the season to give the Bears the extra point in a 4-3 comeback win. Luke Boka scored the Teddy Bears Toss goal for the second year in a row.

Saturday, December 17 at Florida: 5-1 W

The Orlando power play was lethal on Saturday night, scoring four goals on the man-advantage leading the way to a 5-1 victory of the division-leading, Everblades. Luke McInnis and Grant Mismash each had two assists on the night. The Solar Bears offense was driven by five different goal scorers, including Chris Ordoobadi, who extended his goal-scoring streak to three straight games. Brad Barone made 36 saves in the victory.

The ECHL announced the following changes to the 2022-23 schedule. Atlanta at Orlando, which was postponed on Thursday, November 10 due to Hurricane Nicole, will now be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. inside AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Nov. 10, 2022 will be honored on January 29, 2023.

For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for TicketMaster Buyers: please contact TicketMaster directly at (800) 653-8000.

BITES:

Forward Chris Ordoobadi has scored goals in three consecutive games. His power play goal Saturday night was the first in his professional career.

Brayden Guy became the first Solar Bear this season to score the game-winning goal in consecutive games, scoring the overtime winner Friday and the second Solar Bear goal on Saturday.

Luke Boka has scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal in consecutive seasons.

The Solar Bears scored four power play goals in Saturday night's 5-1 win over Florida. It was the first time the Solar Bears scored four or more power play goals in a single game since they score an ECHL-franchise record, five power play goals against Atlanta on December 21, 2019.

Orlando is 7-0-2-0 when leading after two periods this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 9 GP, 1-7-1, .875%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 20 GP, 8-9-2, .916%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 32 GP, 9g-10a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 16 GP, 9-4-1, .889%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 12 GP, 0g-3a

