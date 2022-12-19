Goaltender Ken Appleby Reassigned to Bridgeport Islanders

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that goaltender Ken Appleby has been reassigned to the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL).

Appleby had a 9-3-0 record for the Railers this season to go along with a 3.25 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Appleby is coming off a victory on Saturday night against the Newfoundland Growlers which saw him make 28 saves on 31 shots faced. Appleby is in his second year with the Railers. Across his 41 games played in Worcester so far, Appleby has a 23-14-3 record to go along with a goals-against average of 3.01, and a save percentage of .911. Appleby has spent two seasons with the Bridgeport Islanders/Sound Tigers from 2020-21 to 2021-22, posting a 5-7-4 record alongside a 2.39 GAA, and a .922 save percentage.

