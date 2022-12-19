Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 9

Worcester Railers forwards Bobby Butler (8) and Blade Jenkins receive high fives from the bench

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the ninth week of the season. Worcester faced off against the Newfoundland Growlers for two games and won 8-3 on Saturday night, and 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 8-3W

The Newfoundland Growlers were just about the last team the Railers wanted to play Saturday night as they tried to dig out from under an ugly five-game losing streak. The Growlers arrived in town in their usual spot in the standings, first place in the North Division and riding a five-game streak as well - five straight victories. Both streaks ended via an 8-3 Railers triumph, the home team paced by captain Bobby Butler's hat trick and Reece Newkirk's conversion of Worcester's first penalty shot of the season. Twelve total Railers recorded at least one point on the night, as Worcester tied the Railers franchise record in goals scored in a game at eight.

Sunday, Dec. 18 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 4-1W

Worcester came back from a 1-0 deficit and had built a 3-1 lead with less than three minutes to play in the third period. However, Myles McGurty was called for interference at 17:36. Newfoundland pulled goalie Luke Cavallin and had two extra skaters but the Railers - thanks in large part to goaltender Henrik Tikkanen - held the lead until Brent Beaudoin hit an empty net with three seconds left.

Nolan Vesey, Anthony Repaci, Collin Adams and Beaudoin had the Railers goals while Nolan Walker scored for Newfoundland. One of the reasons the outcome was in doubt until the final minutes was goaltending. Both Cavallin and Tikkanen were terrific, denying great chance after great chance. Tikkanen made 33 saves, Cavallin 30.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Trois-Rivières Lions | 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, Dec. 23 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Liam Coughlin recorded four points on the weekend (1-3-4) and is 2-7-9 in his last six games after going 1-3-4 in his first 14.

Bobby Butler recorded the first hat trick of the season for the Railers and the first one since current Head Coach and General Manager Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman's last March 19th, also vs. Newfoundland.

Since joining Worcester last season, Butler has scored a goal in 13 different games and Worcester is 12-0-1 in those games.

Myles McGurty is 1-11-12 this season through 24 games this season, more points than he had last season when he was 1-9-10 in 60 games.

Collin Adams scored two power-play goals on the weekend and is once again leading the team in points with 23 (9-14-23), despite missing seven games while called up to Bridgeport with the Islanders.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 18-7-1-0 on the season.

Saturday night was the Railers' 301st game all-time. They were 49-39-12 (110 points) in the first 100, 39-50-11 (89 points) in the next 100, and 50-42-8 (108) in the most recent 100.

Worcester had only beaten Newfoundland as many as three times during a single season since they came into the league, but have now beaten the Growlers five times this year.

This season's team is, to date, the best offensive team in Worcester pro history. It took them 26 games to hit triple-figure goals (102). No other team in any other league hit 100 in fewer than 30 games.

