Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 11-10-2-1, 3rd Central Division, Current Streak: 6 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 14 at Norfolk (5-2 Win)

December 16 at Norfolk (3-2 Win

December 17 at Norfolk (4-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 23 vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Three for three week: Toledo went to Virginia and took all three games from Norfolk, outscoring the Admirals 12-5 over the week. Donovan Sebrango led the way for the Walleye with four points (1G, 3A) while Mitchell Heard had two goals and one assist and Thomas Ebbing had a goal and two assists. Sebastian Cossa went 2-0-0 in two starts, allowing just three goals.

December streaking: Toledo is 5-2-2 in the month of December riding a three-game winning streak, the longest for the team this season. The Walleye are also unbeaten in regulation (4-0-2) since a 6-1 loss at home to Kalamazoo on December 7, collecting at least one point in six straight.

Holding down the chances: Toledo ranks third in the ECHL in shots allowed per game, holding teams to just 27.5 shots on goal. The Walleye held the Admirals to just 70 shots combined in the three contests played this past week (23.3 per).

Nardi continues his climb: Forward Joseph Nardi has eight points (1G, 7A) on 10 December contests and is one of the ECHL league leaders for rookies in points with 18 (2G, 16A) on the season. His 16 assists are second among all first-year players in the ECHL and his overall total is 14th in the league. Nardi's point total leads the Walleye in scoring.

A lone Wheeling match this week: Toledo has just one game on the slate this week, a Friday night home contest vs. Wheeling. The Walleye and Nailers have already played six times this year with Toledo holding a 2-3-1 record against the West Virginia rivals.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Mitchell Heard (2 goals - 1 assist = 3 points, plus 5)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (2-0-0, 1.01 GAA, .929 save %)

