Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 10

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) picked up their fifth, three game sweep, and are currently on a six game win streak where they have outscored their opponents 28-9. Idaho will host Utah this Wednesday and Friday at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 21 vs. Utah | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 vs. Utah | 7:10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (20-3-0-1, 41pts)

2. Wichita Thunder (13-9-2-0, 28pts)

3. Rapid City Rush (13-12-0-0, 26pts)

4. Utah Grizzlies (11-12-0-0, 22pts)

5. Kansas City Mavericks (9-10-3-0, 21pts)

6. Tulsa Oilers (7-10-5-0, 19pts)

7. Allen Americans (7-14-1-0, 15pts)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 14 Idaho (4) vs. Rapid City (1) Highlights

The Steelheads led 2-0 after the first period after an early tally from Owen Headrick (1-0-1) and a late score from A.J. White (1-0-1). Rémi Poirier made 11 saves on 11 shots as the Steelheads were outshot 11-8 in the first frame. Willie Knierim (1-0-1) grabbed the only goal of the second period as Idaho headed into the locker room with a 3-0 lead. Shots were nine to eight in favor of the Steelheads in the middle frame. Idaho thought they made it 4-0 with a few minutes left in the third period but the goal was called back. Jon Martin (1-0-1) scored with a few minutes left to pull the Rush within one but Jordan Kawaguchi (1-1-2) would seal the 4-1 win with an empty-net goal. Rémi Poirier made 30 saves on 31 shots for the win while Daniil Chechelev made 26 on 29 shots in the loss.

Friday, Dec. 16 Idaho (5) vs. Utah (2) Highlights

Wade Murphy (2-0-2) scored a pair of first period goals while Jordan Kawaguchi (2-0-2) added the other. The Steelheads led 3-0 after the first and outshot the Rush 17-7. The Steelheads were in the penalty box four times during the second period and outshot 21-8. Kawaguchi provided the second frame tally while Ilya Nikolaev (2-0-2) scored twice including one on the man advantage. Idaho took the 4-2 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play. The only goal of the final frame came with just 2:49 left as A.J. White (1-0-1) tipped home a shot on the power-play capping off the 5-2 win. Adam Scheel recorded his sixth straight win making 32 saves on 34 shots while Adam Carlson made six saves on nine shots and was replaced 9:33 into the game. Daniil Chechelev made 29 saves on 31 shots in relief.

Saturday, Dec. 17 Idaho (5) vs. Utah (1)

Matt Register (1-0-1) scored about halfway through the first period as the Steelheads had a 1-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes. Shots were even at 13 a piece. Antonio Stranges (2-0-2) scored his first ECHL goal on the power-play 54 seconds into the second period to hand Idaho a 2-0 lead. Minutes later Ilya Nikolaev (1-0-1) would get Rapid City on the board scoring on a breakaway. With just 2:58 to play in the middle stanza Zach Walker (1-0-1) would give Idaho a 3-1 lead. The Steelheads took that lead into locker room after 40 minutes of play as shots in the second were 14 a piece. Stranges would score his second goal of the game about halfway through the third period to make it 4-1. 63 seconds later Jordan Kawaguchi (1-0-1) would make it 5-1 Idaho. Rémi Poirier made a career high 36 saves on 37 shots in the win while Adam Carlson made 30 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#6 Wade Murphy has points in seven of his last 10 games (4-7-11) and scored his first multi goal game of his ECHL career on Friday night.

#7 Owen Headrick is tied for second amongst ECHL defenders in scoring (8-15-23). He has points in 14 straight games (8-11-19) including goals in four straight.

#15 Ryan Dmowski is tied for second in the ECHL in goals (13), second in points (30), and first in shots (133). He has points in 10 of his last 13 games (4-13-17) and leads the Steelheads with 10 multi-point games. He has at least one point in 17 of 24 games.

#18 A.J. White has points in four straight games (2-3-5) and (4-11-15) in his last 17 games. He will play in his 300th game as a Steelhead on Wednesday.

#27 Jack Becker has points in five of his last seven games (2-4-6).

#29 Willie Knierim has points in three straight games (1-2-3).

#31 Rémi Poirier has won three straight games and has made 101 saves on 104 shots in his last three contests. He has the fourth lowest goals-against average (2.20) and fifth save percentage (.928).

#35 Adam Scheel has won six straight games and holds the lowest goals-against average (2.01) and fourth in save percentage (.928).

#43 Matt Register has points in three of his last four games (2-2-4) and leads the ECHL with a (+26) rating. He scored his 94th ECHL goal on Saturday night in his 497th game.

#47 Patrick Kudla leads all defenders in scoring (5-19-24). He is tied for third in power-play assists (10) and tied for fourth with (14) power-play points. He has recorded a point in 16 of 22 games.

#51 Dawson Barteaux has points in four straight games (0-5-5).

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi has goals/points in four straight games (5-2-7) and points in six of his last eight (7-4-11) including five multi-point games.

TEAM NOTES

Idaho has sold-out 11 of 13 games this year including 10 straight.

The Steelheads have won six straight games and are outscoring their opponents 28-9 during the span.

Idaho ranks first in goals for (4.29). They have scored five goals in seven of their last 10 games and have scored four or more goals 18 times this season.

Idaho ranks first in goals against (2.00). They have held their opponents to, two or fewer goals 16 times this year including three straight and five of the last six.

Idaho ranks first on the power-play at (23/85, 27.1%) and have scored a man advantage goal in 13 of their last 15 games (17/55, 30.9%).

Idaho ranks first in shots for (36.63) and have only been outshot three times this year. They have registered 40+ shots 10 times including six of the last 11 games.

Idaho has scored the second most goals (35) in the first period and have the best goal differential (+20). They have allowed the second fewest goals against (14).

Idaho has scored the most third period goals (40), allowed the fewest goals against (13) and the best goal differential (+27).

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (13)

Assists: Patrick Kudla (19)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (30)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+25)

PIMS: Zane Franklin (27)

PPGs: Owen Headrick (4)

SHGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (2)

GWGs: Colton Kehler / Patrick Kudla (3)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (133)

Wins: Rémi Poirier / Adam Scheel (7)

GAA: Adam Scheel (2.01)

SV%: Adam Scheel (0.928)

