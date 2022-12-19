Physical Forward Travis Howe Loaned to AHL's San Diego Gulls

Jacksonville Icemen forward Travis Howe

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Travis Howe has been loaned to the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.

Howe, 28, earns the call-up after recording six points (2g, 4a) with 38 penalty minutes in 23 games with the Icemen this season. Last season, Howe registered 11 points (3g, 8a) with 119 penalty minutes in 41 games played last season. In addition, Howe scored a goal with 14 penalty minutes in eight postseason appearances this past spring.

During the 2020-21 season, Howe recorded four points (1g, 3a) and 55 penalty minutes in 21 games split between the Icemen and the Fort Wayne Komets. In total, the 6-4, 235-pound winger has accrued 42 points (15g, 27a) with 824 penalty minutes in 213 ECHL contests split between the Icemen, Komets, Utah Grizzlies and Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2016-2022.

Howe made one appearance with the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners during the 2018-19 season. In the 2015-16 season, Howe totaled six points (2g, 4a) with 199 penalty minutes in 41 games with the South Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem and Mississippi RiverKings. During his final year of juniors, the Hull, Massachusetts resident recorded ten points with 246 penalty minutes in 50 games played with the Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL).

The Icemen have won six straight games and are back in action at home this Wednesday (December 21) against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

