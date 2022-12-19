ECHL Transactions - December 19
December 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 19, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Kyler Matthews, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Brian Halonen, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Utica
Allen:
Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Matt Cairns, D returned from loan to Milwaukee
Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Rochester
Delete Matej Pekar, F recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Fort Wayne:
Add Jacob Graves, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Frank Hora, D loaned to San Diego
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford
Delete Jeremie Forget, G placed on reserve
Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford
Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Delete Travis Howe, F loaned to San Diego
Kalamazoo:
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland
Delete Quinn Schmiemann, D recalled by Abbotsford
Delete Marc Gatcomb, F recalled by Abbotsford
Delete Daniel D'Amico, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Newfoundland:
Delete Nolan Walker, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Keenan Suthers, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Brandon Kruse, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Todd Burgess, F activated from reserve
Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F loaned to Charlotte
Delete Cody Milan, F traded to Tulsa
Orlando:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Simon Lavigne, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Delete Tyson Helgesen, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Sam Sternschein, F traded to Indy
South Carolina:
Delete Matt Madore, G released as EBUG
Toledo:
Add Riley McCourt, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Gordie Green, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids (a.m.)
Utah:
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Brent Moran, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
