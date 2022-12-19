ECHL Transactions - December 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 19, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Kyler Matthews, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Brian Halonen, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Utica

Allen:

Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Matt Cairns, D returned from loan to Milwaukee

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Rochester

Delete Matej Pekar, F recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Fort Wayne:

Add Jacob Graves, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Frank Hora, D loaned to San Diego

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Delete Jeremie Forget, G placed on reserve

Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford

Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Delete Travis Howe, F loaned to San Diego

Kalamazoo:

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland

Delete Quinn Schmiemann, D recalled by Abbotsford

Delete Marc Gatcomb, F recalled by Abbotsford

Delete Daniel D'Amico, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Newfoundland:

Delete Nolan Walker, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Keenan Suthers, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Brandon Kruse, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Todd Burgess, F activated from reserve

Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F loaned to Charlotte

Delete Cody Milan, F traded to Tulsa

Orlando:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Simon Lavigne, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Delete Tyson Helgesen, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Sam Sternschein, F traded to Indy

South Carolina:

Delete Matt Madore, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add Riley McCourt, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Gordie Green, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids (a.m.)

Utah:

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Brent Moran, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

