Tyler Wall Reassigned by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Tyler Wall has been reassigned by Hershey.

Wall, 24, signed an AHL deal with the Bears on December 14th after beginning the season with the Stingrays on an ECHL contract. The netminder was recalled by Hershey on December 18th and backed up Clay Stevenson in Hershey's 5-3 win on Sunday. Wall has appeared in nine games between the pipes for the Stingrays, posting a 6-3-0 record, a 0.902 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals against average. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound goaltender was drafted by the New York Rangers in the sixth round, 174th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The native of Leamington, ON spent the previous two seasons on an NHL contract with the Rangers and was assigned to their AHL and ECHL affiliates in Hartford and Jacksonville. In parts of two seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Wall posted a 4-8-1 record with a 0.866 save percentage and a 3.83 goals against average. Last year in Jacksonville with the Icemen, Wall recorded a 5-3 record with a 2.41 goals against average and a 0.900 save percentage before being sidelined by an injury for the remainder of the season.

The Stingrays return to action this Tuesday, December 20th as they travel to Gas South Arena to take on the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m.

