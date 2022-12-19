ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
December 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Wichita's Quinn Preston has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #310, Wichita at Allen, on Dec. 17.
Preston was assessed a major penalty for elbowing under Rule #45.3 at 13:42 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Preston will miss Wichita's game vs. Rapid City on Dec. 21.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
