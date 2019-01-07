Walleye Heading West

January 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 23-8-3-0, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 31 at Cincinnati (4-1 Loss)

January 3 at Wheeling (6-2 Win)

January 4 vs. Kalamazoo (3-2 Win)

January 5 vs. Wheeling (8-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 9 at Idaho at 9:10 p.m. (8:55 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 11 at Idaho at 9:10 p.m. (8:55 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 12 at Idaho at 9:10 p.m. (8:55 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, January 7 - Travel to Idaho

Tuesday, January 8 - Practice TBA in Idaho

Wednesday, January 9 - Game at Idaho at 9:10 p.m.

Thursday, January 10 - Practice TBA in Idaho

Friday, January 11 - Game at Idaho at 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, January 12 - Game at Idaho at 9:10 p.m.

Sunday, January 13 - Travel to Toledo

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit www.toledowalleye.com.**

WALLEYE NOTES

Up and down week results in a pair of wins: Toledo started its week with a 4-1 loss in Cincinnati but rebounded with wins at Wheeling (6-2) on Thursday and 3-2 over Kalamazoo Friday. The week closed with a tough 8-2 loss to the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night. Toledo reached three or more goals in their wins which boosted their record to 21-0-1 when reaching three goals in a game.

Another week another sellout: Saturday night saw another standing room only crowd enter the Huntington Center (8,117). For the season the Walleye are averaging over a sellout at 7,616 per game (sellout is 7,431).

Leading the way: Forward TJ Hensick has climbed to the top of the ECHL with 43 points (13G, 30A). He also has best assist total at 30 of any player in the league. Shane Berschbach is right behind his teammate thanks to leading the Walleye in goals with 16 and posting 41 points.

Road warriors: Toledo's 6-2 win in Wheeling on Thursday was their 13th road victory of the season, most of any ECHL team (13-5-2). The Walleye have four more road games coming before the All-Star contest, which will mean that they will have played 24 of their first 38 games away from the Huntington Center.

First time ever: For the first time in Toledo hockey history the Walleye will travel to Boise for a three-game series in Idaho. Toledo bested the Steelheads in the two games that they played by scores of 4-0 and 3-2 on November 2 and 3 at the Huntington Center.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TJ Hensick (3 goals - 3 assists = 6 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (1-1-0, 3.48 GAA, .899 save %)

UPCOMING EVENTS

CCM/ALL-STAR WEEKEND presented by ProMedica

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

All-Star Weekend Opening Night FINatics Party | 5 - 9 p.m. (Exclusive event for Walleye Game Plan holders)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

All-Star Winter Brewfest | Fifth Third Field | 5 - 10 p.m.

All-Star Fanfest | Hensville Park & Armory | 12 - 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

Toledo Walleye vs Fort Wayne Komets: Hockey Heritage Night | 5:15 p.m.

All-Star Fanfest | Hensville Park & Armory |12 - 3 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 21

2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic & Skills Challenge | Huntington Center | 7 p.m.

Less than 1500 tickets remain for the All-Star Classic. For CCM/ECHL All-Star packages and individual tickets call 419-725-9255 or visit www.toledowalleye.com/allstar.

