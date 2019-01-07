Jalen Smereck Named as Alternate for CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic

NORFOLK, VA - The ECHL announced on Monday that defenseman Jalen Smereck will represent the Norfolk Admirals as an alternate at the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, January 21 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio beginning at 7:00 p.m. The game will air LIVE exclusively on the NHL Network.

Smereck, 21, has registered 26 points (3g, 23a) in 35 games with the Admirals this season and currently ranks third among ECHL defensemen with 104 shots. Smereck has logged seven multi-point games this season.

Smereck posted 34 points (10g, 24a) in 46 games played last season with the OHL's Flint Firebirds. After concluding his season in Flint, Smereck made two appearances with Tucson and also recorded an assist in two contests with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL). The 6-1, 185-pound blueliner compiled a productive 104 points (24g, 80a) in 169 career OHL games split between Flint and the Oshawa Generals from 2015-2018. The Detroit, Michigan native also appeared in two games with Tucson during the 2016-17 season where he posted his first professional goal and assist. Smereck is under contract with Arizona (NHL).

The rosters for the Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Mitch Gillam, Worcester Railers

D - Dajon Mingo, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Sean Day, Maine Mariners

D - David Kolomatis, Manchester Monarchs

F - Mike Szmatula, Adirondack Thunder

F - David Pacan, Brampton Beast

F - Joe Cox, Florida Everblades

F - Johno May, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Giorgio Estephan, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Jonathan Charbonneau, South Carolina Stingrays

Alternates

F - Brett McKenzie, Atlanta Gladiators

D - Jalen Smereck, Norfolk Admirals

F - Brent Pedersen, Orlando Solar Bears

F - Steven Swavely, Reading Royals

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans

D - Neil Manning, Indy Fuel

D - Kevin Spinozzi, Wheeling Nailers

F - Vasili Glotov, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Justin Hodgman, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Justin Taylor, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Jared VanWormer, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Andrew Radjenovic, Rapid City Rush

F - Steven Iacobellis, Wichita Thunder

Alternates

G - Evan Fitzpatrick, Tulsa Oilers

F - Caleb Herbert, Utah Grizzlies

For the second consecutive year, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, highlighting the talents of the ECHL Players, and showcasing the future of hockey as they develop in the League.

Anchored by the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, there will be multiple activities that showcase the Toledo community including the All-Star Fanfest in Hensville Park and All-Star Winter Brewfest at Fifth Third Field. The Hall of Fame luncheon will be followed by a regular-season matchup between the Walleye and the Fort Wayne Komets at the Huntington Center.

CCM/ECHL All-Star packages and individual tickets can be purchased by calling (419) 725-9255.

