VanWormer Selected as 2019 ECHL All-Star

January 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Forward Jared VanWormer has been selected for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, announced today by the ECHL. The All-Star Classic will be held on Monday, January 21 at 7:00pm ET, hosted by the Toledo Walleye, and will air exclusively on NHL Network.

On the current campaign, VanWormer has 13 goals, 16 assists and a plus-7 rating, in 29 games played for the Mavericks. VanWormer was signed to a PTO by the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) on New Year's Day, 2019, and has since played in 3 games for the Admirals, notching 1 assist and a plus-3 rating.

VanWormer, 26, is a native of Traverse City, Michigan, and played collegiately at Ferris State University. He joined the Mavericks following his senior year at Ferris State during the 2016-17 season, and has since played in 109 ECHL games for the Mavericks, totaling 35 goals and 37 assists. VanWormer led the ECHL in power play goals during the 2017-18 season.

