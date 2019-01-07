Mingo Selected to All-Star Team
January 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced that defensemen Dajon Mingo has been selected to represent the Icemen, and Eastern Conference, at the 2018-2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Game in Toledo, Ohio. "I'm excited and would like to thank the icemen for the opportunity to play in the CCM/ECHL All Star Game. Being close to where I went to school (Bowling Green) and my hometown, make it that much more important to go out and play well" - Dajon Mingo
Mingo (28), a native of Canton, MI, is in his second season with the Jacksonville Icemen. The 5' 10" defensemen played his junior hockey for the Kenai River Brown Bears and the Wenatchee Wild of the NAHL, and the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL. Mingo then went on to play 4 seasons for Bowling Green State University, where he accumulated 12 goals and 32 assists in 107 games plated. Mingo began his ECHL career with the Toledo Walleye during the 2015-2016 season where he collected 9 points in 29 games. Mingo joined the Kalamazoo Wings for the 2016-17 season where he contributed 20 points through 67 games. In 2017, Mingo joined the Icemen for their Inaugural season posting 25 points in 58 games played. Currently, Mingo leads the Icemen blueline with 19 points and is first in the ECHL for shorthanded goals by a defensemen with 2. "Mingo keeps growing as a player. If he is able to keep putting the hard work the sky is the limit for him. This can be seen with AHL call up, and now his All-Star nomination. It's so great to see him represent the Icemen" said Head Coach Jason Christie.
The Icemen continue their road trip in Atlanta on Saturday, January 12th, against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is set for 7:35 PM EST. The game can be viewed on ECHL TV. The Icemen's next home game is January 26th at Veterans Memorial Arena.; where The Icemen will take on the Florida Everblades in the team's Military Appreciation Game. Game-time is set at 7 PM EST.
