'Blades Weekly: Homestand Continues with 3 Tilts against Greenville

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades and Greenville Swamp Rabbits have become quite familiar with one another over the last month and a half, and the two teams will square off again this weekend.

Sitting atop the ECHL standings, the 'Blades (23-7-5-0, 51 pts.) earned four of six possible points this past weekend and were the first team in the league to 50 points. Although Florida had its five-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night, it bounced back with its highest-scoring home game of the season on Saturday, a 7-2 win over Atlanta in the series finale.

Josh Wesley returned to the lineup this past week after being reassigned by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers, while Patrick Bajkov made his 'Blades debut on Wednesday and posted three points over the weekend.

The Everblades face off with Greenville again this weekend, the fourth week in the last six the two teams have played one another. Florida has seen Greenville six times in that stretch and has won all six meetings by a combined score of 24-14.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Jan. 2 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators - W, 4-1

Jan. 4 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators - L, 1-2

Jan. 5 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators - W, 7-2

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Jan. 9 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Jan. 11 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Jan. 12 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

'BLADES BIOS

Joe Cox was named on Monday to the roster for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic. A second-year pro, Cox leads Florida in assists with 20 and has tabbed 33 points this season.

Jeremy Helvig picked up wins on Wednesday and Saturday to run his individual winning streak to seven games, a season-high for a 'Blades netminder.

With a goal on Saturday, Justin Auger now has a 'Blades season-high seven-game point streak (4g-4a).

Rookie forward Blake Winiecki has a career-high six-game point streak (4g-4a) and a goal in three of his last four games.

Josh Wesley tabbed a career-high four-point night on Saturday against Atlanta, posting a goal and three assists.

'BLADES BITES

Florida scored a season-high seven goals at home on Saturday against Atlanta, the second time this year it has put up seven or more on the Gladiators.

Florida has been held to less than two goals in five games this year, but the 'Blades have averaged 4.4 goals in the game immediately after being limited to less than two tallies. Saturday's seven-goal outburst was the highest output in a game after being limited to less than two goals.

The 'Blades have dropped consecutive games in regulation just once this year and are 10-1-1 following either a regulation or overtime loss.

Florida is in the top four in the ECHL in goals for per game (3.74, 3rd), shots for per game (33.94, 4th), goals against per game (2.51, 2nd), and shots against per game (27.0, 2nd).

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades: 23-7-5-0, 51 PTS

South Carolina Stingrays: 20-14-1-0, 41 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 19-14-1-0, 39 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 17-14-3-0, 37 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 14-19-3-2, 33 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 14-18-2-2, 32 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 8-19-5-1, 22 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: John McCarron* (15)

A: Joe Cox (20)

PTS: J. McCarron* (34)

+/-: Cox (+25)

SH: J. McCarron* (131)

GAA: Jamie Phillips (2.37)

SV%: Phillips (.911)

*On loan to Stockton Heat (AHL)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

$2 Wednesday (Jan. 9) - It's a $2 Wednesday when the Everblades start a three-game series with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. John Morrell hots dogs, Bud Light drafts, and Barefoot Wine are each just $2 all night!

Faith & Family Night (Jan. 11) - Join the 'Blades for Faith and Family Night, which will include an exclusive pregame skate for groups attending the game. There will also be attractions from around Southwest Florida on the concourse at the game! It's also a Bottomless Popcorn Friday and kids eat free in Breakaway Sports Pub. For more information on having your group take part in the pregame skate, contact the 'Blades at 239-948-7825.

Canadian Night (Jan. 12) - The 'Blades celebrate our neighbor to the north and the heritage of hockey with Canadian Night presented by TD Bank. There will be Labatt Blue specials, poutine, a Canadian-themed photo booth and more, eh! The night gets underway with a free pregame tailgate from 5-7 p.m. and features live music from the Kate Skales Band.

EVERBLADES 2018-19 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online here.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

