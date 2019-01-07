ECHL Transactions - January 7

January 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 7, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Anthony McVeigh, F

Rapid City:

Tab Lardner, F

Wichita:

Ed Minney, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Don Olivieri, D from Atlanta

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Curt Gogol, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Alex Ranger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Delete Mike Gunn, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)

Florida:

Add Adam Gilmour, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Adam Gilmour, F retired from ECHL

Delete Ryan Misiak, F traded to Idaho

Idaho:

Add Spencer Naas, F assigned by Texas

Delete James Phelan, F recalled by Texas

Delete Brad McClure, F recalled by Texas

Indy:

Add Neil Manning, D assigned by Rockford

Add Joseph Stebbins, G added as EBUG

Delete Joseph Stebbins, G released as EBUG

Maine:

Delete Brandon Halverson, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Manchester:

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Agosta, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Tulsa:

Delete Jared Thomas, F recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Ryan Misiak, F traded to Florida

