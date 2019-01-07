ECHL Transactions - January 7
January 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 7, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Anthony McVeigh, F
Rapid City:
Tab Lardner, F
Wichita:
Ed Minney, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Don Olivieri, D from Atlanta
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Curt Gogol, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Alex Ranger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Delete Mike Gunn, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)
Florida:
Add Adam Gilmour, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Adam Gilmour, F retired from ECHL
Delete Ryan Misiak, F traded to Idaho
Idaho:
Add Spencer Naas, F assigned by Texas
Delete James Phelan, F recalled by Texas
Delete Brad McClure, F recalled by Texas
Indy:
Add Neil Manning, D assigned by Rockford
Add Joseph Stebbins, G added as EBUG
Delete Joseph Stebbins, G released as EBUG
Maine:
Delete Brandon Halverson, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Manchester:
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Agosta, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Tulsa:
Delete Jared Thomas, F recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Ryan Misiak, F traded to Florida
