Glotov Named to the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic

Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones forward Vas Glotov had been named the Cyclones' representative for the upcoming 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic. He will play for the team representing the Western Conference. This year's All-Star Classic is being hosted by the Toledo Walleye on Monday, January 21 at 7 p.m. ET at the Huntington Center, and the game will air live exclusively on NHL Network.

Glotov has appeared in 31 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for seven goals and 16 assists in that span. A native of Barnaul, RUS, Glotov is in his first full pro season after making his pro debut late in 2017-18. He appeared in six games between the Cyclones and Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, registering a goal and an assist.

He spent the prior two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), appearing in 128 games between the Shawinigan Cataractes and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and amassing 44 goals and 49 assists in 128 career games. He was a 2016, seventh-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres.

For the second consecutive year, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team Toledo Walleye will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, highlighting the talents of the ECHL Players, and showcasing the future of hockey as they develop in the League.

There have been 67 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

