Mitch Gillam Selected to 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

January 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) along with the ECHL has announced today that Railers' goaltender Mitch Gillam (@gillyg00se32) has been selected to the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic roster.

Under contract with Bridgeport of the American?Hockey League, the second year pro is 9-9-0-1 in 19 appearances with the Railers this season and is fourth in the ECHL with a .924 save percentage and ranks 14th with a 2.63 goals-against average.

A native of Peterborough, Ontario Gillam was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for November 26 - December 2, and last season, he earned a spot on the ECHL?All-Rookie Team.

Prior to turning pro, Gillam appeared in 97 career games at Cornell University posting an overall record of 47-28-17 with 11 shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923

The ECHL on Monday announced the rosters for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Toledo Walleye on Monday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. ET at the Huntington Center. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

For the second consecutive year, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, highlighting the talents of the ECHL Players, and showcasing the future of hockey as they develop in the League.

There have been 67 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Mitch Gillam, Worcester Railers

D - Dajon Mingo, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Sean Day, Maine Mariners

D - David Kolomatis, Manchester Monarchs

F - Mike Szmatula, Adirondack Thunder

F - David Pacan, Brampton Beast

F - Joe Cox, Florida Everblades

F - Johno May, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Giorgio Estephan, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Jonathan Charbonneau, South Carolina Stingrays

Alternates

F - Brett McKenzie, Atlanta Gladiators

D - Jalen Smereck, Norfolk Admirals

F - Brent Pedersen, Orlando Solar Bears

F - Steven Swavely, Reading Royals

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans

D - Neil Manning, Indy Fuel

D - Kevin Spinozzi, Wheeling Nailers

F - Vasili Glotov, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Justin Hodgman, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Justin Taylor, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Jared VanWormer, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Andrew Radjenovic, Rapid City Rush

F - Steven Iacobellis, Wichita Thunder

Alternates

G - Evan Fitzpatrick, Tulsa Oilers

F - Caleb Herbert, Utah Grizzlies

The12th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Sunday, January 20 at 1 p.m. at the SeaGate Center, in conjunction with the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame, presented by Cooper Tire.

Anchored by the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, there will be multiple activities that showcase the Toledo community including the All-Star Fanfest in Hensville Park and All-Star Winter Brewfest at Fifth Third Field. The Hall of Fame luncheon will be followed by a regular-season matchup between the Walleye and the Fort Wayne Komets at the Huntington Center.

CCM/ECHL All-Star packages and individual tickets can be purchased by calling (419) 725-9255 or by visiting www.toledowalleye.com/allstar.

