Steelheads Weely - January 7, 2019

January 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (20-11-3) return to CenturyLink Arena to open a six-game home stand following a successful five-game road trip stretching into the 2019 calendar year.

LAST WEEK...

Monday, December 31 @ Rapid City Rush: 6-5 W

Shots: Steelheads 24, Rush 29

PP: Steelheads 2-f6or-4, Rush 3-for-

The Steelheads came from behind twice for a 6-5 win from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Rush opened the game with a pair of goals to take a 2-0 lead. The Steelheads followed with three-unanswered goals from forward Alex Dahl (5:41 2nd) and defensemen Brady Norrish (7:07 2nd) as well as Keegan Kanzig (10:58 2nd), taking their first lead at 3-2. The Rush added back on with three goals to finish the second period with a 5-3 lead. Steelheads forwards Reid Petryk (PP, 4:31 3rd) and Brad McClure (7:02 3rd) tied the game again, 5-5, and Petryk (PP, 10:26 3rd) helped to seal the win at 6-5. Colton Point stopped 13 of 18 shots, and Ryan Faragher (4-3-1) halted all 11 shots in relief for the win.

Saturday, January 5 @ Tulsa Oilers: 4-2 W

Shots: Steelheads 30, Oilers 46

PP: Steelheads 1-for-3, Oilers 0-for-4

The Steelheads edged out a 4-2 win from BOK Center to open the weekend. Steelheads defenseman Ondrej Vala (14:43 1st) opened the scoring to take a 1-0 lead into the second period, where Steelheads forward Reid Petryk (PP, 5:48 2nd) doubled the lead, 2-0. The Oilers scored two goals within one minute, tying the game at 2-2. Petryk (13:37 3rd) earned a fortunate bounce to edge ahead, 3-2, and Steelheads forward A.J. White (EN, 19:58 3rd) sealed the 4-2 win with an empty net goal. Tomas Sholl (12-4-0) halted 44 of 46 shots in the win.

Sunday, January 6 @ Tulsa Oilers: 3-1 L

Shots: Steelheads 22, Oilers 31

PP: Steelheads 0-for-6, Oilers 0-for-4

The Steelheads slipped in their final game of the road trip, 3-1, from BOK Center. Steelheads forward Kale Kessy (17:16 1st) opened the scoring for a 1-0 lead through one period for the second-straight night. However, the Oilers came back with three-unanswered goals, including one shorthanded, to take the lead and win, 3-1. Colton Point (2-1-1) saved 28 of 31 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, January 9 vs. Toledo Walleye - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, January 11 vs. Toledo Walleye - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 12 vs. Toledo Walleye - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads open a six-game home stand over two weeks with a three-game weekend against the Toledo Walleye from CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads finish their five-game season series with three games at home after falling in their previous two meetings in Toledo in the first weekend of November. This is the first meeting in Boise between the two sides in franchise history, and the Steelheads have split their four games head-to-head with a 2-2-0 record.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Jayden DeLuca Foundation Auction: The Steelheads and St. Luke's come together to raise funds for the Jayden DeLuca Foundation on January 18-19 for the second jersey auction of the season when the Steelheads host the Allen Americans. More information will be released in 2019. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for tickets.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy $2 Bud Light every Wednesday during the 2018-19 season, including when the Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on January 9. For tickets, call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Tomas Sholl extended his win streak to five games on Saturday with a season-high 44 saves. He has now won nine of his last 10 games while leading the ECHL in save percentage (.937) and sitting second in goals-against average (1.98).

- Reid Petryk ended a five-game point streak which consisted of five multi-point games, earning 13 points (5g, 8a) from December 22 through January 5. He leads the Steelheads with eight power play goals and shares the team lead in goals (14).

- The Steelheads finished their five-game road trip with a 4-1-0-0 record, during which extending their longest win streak overall and on the road to five games each. The run included the first three-game road sweep of the season coming in Rapid City to end 2018. The team is now 15-4-0-0 in their last 19 games.

- The Steelheads have been a strong offensive force as of late, outscoring their opponents 33-15 in their last six games and averaging 5.50 goals per game. They've scored six goals or more in four of their last six games.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 14 - Brad McClure/Reid Petryk

ASSISTS: 17 - A.J. White

POINTS: 29 - Brad McClure

PP GOALS: 8 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 1 - McClure/McParland/Parizek/Payne/Petryk/Saucerman/Schempp

GW GOALS: 4 - Reid Petryk

PIMS: 212 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +15 - Keegan Kanzig

SHOTS: 107 - Steve McParland

WINS: 12 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 1.98 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .937 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Utah 20-8-3-1, 44 pts

2. Steelheads 20-11-1-2, 43 pts

3. Tulsa 18-12-4-2, 42 pts

4. Kansas City 18-13-1-1, 38 pts

5. Wichita 15-14-5-3, 38 pts

6. Rapid City 15-17-2-3, 35 pts

7. Allen 9-27-0-2, 20 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" and online on ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1250AM KTIK and at 7:00 p.m. on CableOne Ch. 72 and ECHL TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:10 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.