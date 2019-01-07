Brent Pedersen Named as Alternate for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Brent Pedersen has been named as an alternate for the Eastern Conference All-Stars for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Toledo Walleye on Monday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Huntington Center. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Pedersen, 23, is in his first season of professional hockey after signing with the Solar Bears on Sept. 24. The forward is currently with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after signing a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 13.

In 22 games with the Solar Bears, Pedersen had tallied 22 points (7g-15a) and four penalty minutes. He has added three points (2g-1a) and two penalty minutes in eight games with Manitoba.

At the time of his loan to the Moose, Pedersen ranked seventh among all first-year ECHL players in scoring, and his 22 points ranked him second on the Solar Bears.

Pedersen was originally a fifth-round selection (#126 overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Solar Bears ECHL All-Star Selection History

Season - Host Team - Solar Bears Representative

2018-19 - Toledo Walleye - Brent Pedersen

2017-18 - Indy Fuel - Nolan Valleau

2016-17 - Adirondack Thunder - Tony Cameranesi (did not play)

2015-16 - No game

2014-15 - Orlando Solar Bears - Solar Bears roster (host team)

2013-14 - No game

2012-13 - Colorado Eagles - C.J. Severyn (replaced Nick Petersen)

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Mitch Gillam, Worcester Railers

D - Dajon Mingo, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Sean Day, Maine Mariners

D - David Kolomatis, Manchester Monarchs

F - Mike Szmatula, Adirondack Thunder

F - David Pacan, Brampton Beast

F - Joe Cox, Florida Everblades

F - Johno May, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Giorgio Estephan, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Jonathan Charbonneau, South Carolina Stingrays

Alternates

F - Brett McKenzie, Atlanta Gladiators

D - Jalen Smereck, Norfolk Admirals

F - Brent Pedersen, Orlando Solar Bears

F - Steven Swavely, Reading Royals

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans

D - Neil Manning, Indy Fuel

D - Kevin Spinozzi, Wheeling Nailers

F - Vasili Glotov, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Justin Hodgman, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Justin Taylor, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Jared VanWormer, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Andrew Radjenovic, Rapid City Rush

F - Steven Iacobellis, Wichita Thunder

Alternates

G - Evan Fitzpatrick, Tulsa Oilers

F - Caleb Herbert, Utah Grizzlies

For the second consecutive year, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, highlighting the talents of the ECHL Players, and showcasing the future of hockey as they develop in the League.

There have been 67 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The 12th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Sunday, January 20 at 1 p.m. at the SeaGate Center, in conjunction with the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame, presented by Cooper Tire.

Anchored by the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, there will be multiple activities that showcase the Toledo community including the All-Star Fanfest in Hensville Park and All-Star Winter Brewfest at Fifth Third Field. The Hall of Fame luncheon will be followed by a regular-season matchup between the Walleye and the Fort Wayne Komets at the Huntington Center.

CCM/ECHL All-Star packages and individual tickets can be purchased by calling (419) 725-9255 or by visiting www.toledowalleye.com/allstar.

