ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

January 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Norfolk's Rumble suspended two additional games

Norfolk's Brandon Rumble has been suspended for two additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #455, Norfolk at Adirondack, on Jan. 5.

Rumble was assessed a major penalty for boarding under Rule #41.3 at 18:50 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Rumble missed Norfolk's game at Manchester on Jan. 6 and will miss games vs. Orlando on Jan. 9 and Jan. 11.

Worcester's Turcotte suspended four additional games

Worcester's Yannick Turcotte has been suspended for four additional games as a result of actions in ECHL Game #459, Worcester at Greenville, on Jan. 5.

Turcotte was assessed a game misconduct for continuing altercation under Rule #46.5 at 19:35 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Turcotte missed Worcester's game at Greenville on Jan. 6 and will miss games vs. Reading (Jan. 12 ), vs. Manchester (Jan. 13) and vs. Newfoundland (Jan. 18 and Jan. 19).

South Carolina's MacLeod fined, suspended

South Carolina's John MacLeod has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #465, South Carolina at Orlando, on Jan. 6.

MacLeod was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing under Rule #52.2 at 6:23 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

MacLeod will miss South Carolina's games vs. Atlanta (Jan. 11) and vs. Jacksonville (Jan. 13).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.