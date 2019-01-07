Thunder Weekly, January 7th

Wichita, KS - Wichita headed West to start the New Year this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Monday, December 31st

Wichita at Kansas City, 5-4 L (OT)

Wednesday, January 2nd

Wichita at Utah, 5-3 L

Friday, January 4th

Wichita at Utah, 3-1 L

Saturday, January 5th

Wichita at Utah, 4-3 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 11th

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, January 12th

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

- Star Wars Night, benefiting WYHA, Dyson Stevenson Bobblehead presented by RA Ruud & Son. Buy tickets here.

Sunday, January 13th

Allen at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Kansas Star Casino Buy-In Night. Buy tickets here.

WICHITA

HOME: 10-5-1-1

AWAY: 5-9-4-2

OVERALL: 15-14-5-3

Last 10: 4-3-2-1

Streak: 0-3-2-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 38 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 16

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 30

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 41

+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, +11

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 103

LAST WEEK - Wichita closed 2018 with a meeting against the Kansas City Mavericks and then began 2019 with three contests in Utah against the Grizzlies. The Thunder came back from a 4-1 deficit last Monday, including two goals in a span of 15 seconds, to force overtime. The Mavericks won the game, 5-4. Wichita kicked off the New Year with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies. On Friday night, Wichita trailed 2-1 late before giving up an empty-netter and lost 3-1 to Utah. On Saturday, the Thunder closed the trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

15 SECONDS - Jeremy Beaudry and Mark MacMillan scored just 15 seconds apart on Monday night to help force overtime on New Year's Eve. It is the fastest two goals scored by the Thunder this season.

YOU'RE AN ALL STAR - Steven Iacobellis was named to the 2019 CCM/ECHL All Star Team today. He is tied for second in the league with 41 points (11g, 30a), tied for first with 30 assists and tied for first with 19 power play assists. This past week, he had four points (2g, 2a) in three games.

TEXT MESSAGE - Keoni Texeira continues to be a catalyst for the Thunder on the power play. He is first in the league in power play assists (19) and tied for first in power play points (19).

IRON MAN - Stuart Skinner has started 14-straight games in net for the Thunder. He is second in the league in minutes played by a goaltender (1,532).

MOUNTAIN CLIMBING - Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule this week with three games against Allen. In fact, the Thunder plays their next 14 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

THUNDERBOLTS... Travis Brown is sixth among dmen for goals (8)...Stuart Skinner is tied for the league lead in shootout wins (3)...Ralph Cuddemi is tied for the league-lead with 11 power play goals...Steven Iacobellis is first among rookies with 41 points (11g, 30a)...Wichita is first on the power play (24.8%) and 13th in the league on the kill (84.7%) ...Wichita is 10-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-0-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-2-5-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita closes a five-game road trip this Friday with a visit to Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.

