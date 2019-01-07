Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 7

Tulsa just two points out of first place in the Mountain Division as the Oilers host Rapid City Tuesday, before hitting the road.

OVERALL RECORD: 18-12-6

LAST WEEK: 3-1-0

RESULTS

Monday, Dec. 31 - Tulsa 3, Allen 1, (Allen Event Center - Allen, TX)

>> In the final game of 2018, the Oilers fell behind 1-0 in the first period after the Americans converted on their first power play. Tulsa scored twice in the second period to move into the lead after 40 minutes. Jared Thomas tied the game at 1-1, and Charlie Sampair buried a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 for the eventual game-winning goal. Thomas added an insurance goal on a breakaway late in the third period to put the game out of reach, as the Oilers finished a rocky month of December on a three-game winning streak.

Friday, Jan. 4 - Tulsa 2, Allen 0 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK)

>> Devin Williams put together his best outing of the season Friday in the first game of the new year, stopping all 31 Allen shots to earn his first shutout on home ice and sending the Oilers to their fourth-consecutive victory. Tulsa broke a scoreless deadlock late in the second period when Steven Kaunisto fired a shot through a screen on the power play. The Oilers quickly made it 2-0 when Ian McNulty threaded a pass through the crease for Ryan Tesink, who had a tap-in goal. Williams stopped all 12 Americans shots in the third.

Saturday, Jan. 5 - Idaho 4, Tulsa 2 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK)

>> A bad bounce off of the corner boards with just over six minutes remaining in a 2-2 game did the Oilers in Saturday, as Tulsa's winning streak came to an end in a 4-2 loss to the Idaho Steelheads. The Oilers fell behind 1-0 after one, and Idaho added a power play goal in the middle frame to go up by two. Alex Globke put the Oilers on the board midway through the second period and Adam Pleskach tied the score 38 seconds later with his 151st goal in an Oilers uniform. Tulsa outshot the Steelheads 46-30, but Tomas Sholl stopped all 21 Oilers attempts in the third, as the Steelheads evened the season series 3-3.

Sunday, Jan. 6 - Tulsa 3, Idaho 1 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK)

>> In the rematch Sunday, the Steelheads benefited from another wacky carom off of the corner boards to grab a 1-0 lead with 2:44 left in the opening period, when former Oiler Kale Kessy played the ricochet and buried the shot into a wide-open cage. This time, the Oilers channeled their frustration into three unanswered goals. Scott Henegar tied the score at 1-1, and Jared Thomas put Tulsa ahead with a short-handed blast on a 2-on-1 with 5:17 left in the middle frame. Ian McNulty added an insurance goal in the third with a shot from the left circle to make it 3-1. Devin Williams stopped 21 of 22 as the Oilers split the weekend series.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday, Jan. 8 - Rapid City vs Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Friday, Jan. 11 - Tulsa AT Rapid City, 8:05pm CT - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (Rapid City, SD)

Saturday, Jan. 12 - Tulsa AT Rapid City, 8:05pm CT - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (Rapid City, SD)

ON THE MOVE

- 1/5 - Chris Forney (D) loaned to Tulsa from San Diego (AHL)

- 1/2 - Sam Wilbur (F) signed a standard player contract.

- 1/2 - Anthony McVeigh (F) released from standard player contract.

FAST FACTS

- Adam Pleskach leads the league with 154 shots on goal.

- Steven Kaunisto leads all ECHL defensemen with 4 game-winning goals.

- Devin Williams has won 5 of his last 6 starts and is 4th with a 2.35 goals-against average.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa has outshot its opponent in 31 of 36 games.

- The Oilers lead the league in shots for (35.77) and shots against (26.54) per game.

- Tulsa is 18-8-4 against Mountain Division opponents.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 34 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 17 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 17 - Adam Pleskach, Ryan Tesink

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Adam Pleskach

PIMS: 82 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3 - Adam Pleskach, Kyle Rhodes

SH GOALS: 2 - Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 4 - Steven Kaunisto

SHOTS: 157 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 11 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.35 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .910 - Devin Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 17/147 (11.6%) - 27th in the ECHL

Last Week - 1/18 (5.6%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 107/129 (82.9%) - 17th in the ECHL

Last Week - 14/16 (87.5%)

LAST DROPS

The Oilers are 16-2-4 with Jared Thomas in the lineup and 2-10-2 without him. Thomas was loaned back to Tulsa on Dec. 27 and the Oilers have won five of their last six since he rejoined the team. Before his arrival, the Oilers had lost 11 straight to start the month of December... Devin Williams' 31-save shutout Friday was his second of the season, first on home ice and sixth of his career. He's allowed two goals or less in six of his last seven starts... Charlie Sampair played his 150th pro game Friday and Alex Kromm played his 100th ECHL contest Saturday.

